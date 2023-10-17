Recipes
Popeyes Brings a Little Luxury to Its Chicken Sandwich with TRUFF

Truff’s truffle-infused spicy mayo is about to be slathered all over Popeyes’ famous chicken sandwich.

October 17, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Fried chicken sandwiches have had quite a renaissance in the last few years, as everyone from fast food spots to celebrity chefs have thrown their hat in the ring in the pursuit of the perfect variation. These sandwiches are often piled high with toppings and can build the heat, but they aren’t often seen as fancy. That may be all about to change, though.

Popeyes knows a thing or two about chicken sandwiches. In fact, its own spicy chicken sandwich proved so popular in 2019, it set off the infamous chicken sandwich wars. However, the chain has now partnered with another industry giant to give its chicken sandwich an upgrade in a surprising new direction.

Popeyes has teamed up with truffle brand Truff, one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, to launch the Spicy Truff Chicken Sandwich. This new sandwich, available nationwide beginning on October 17, takes the spicy chicken sandwich that is already so popular and tops it with TRUFF’s Spicy Mayo. This spicy mayo is a blend of red jalapeño, mayonnaise and black winter truffle. Then, like with the original chicken sandwich, it’ll be on a buttery brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles.

Those who want to build their own sandwich experience will also have a digital menu option to customize their orders and add the Truff Spicy Mayo to other menu options or as a side for $1. It may just be a hit with the Cajun fries or tenders, but you may want to go wild and try it with the macaroni and cheese – it just may give it the extra creamy kick that will take it up a notch.

“Both Popeyes and TRUFF have reimagined our industries, and now we are coming together to challenge the status quo on the concept of ‘fancy food,’ but for every day,” says Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes, in a statement to media. “‘We Don’t Make Sense, We Make Chicken’ is the ethos behind Popeyes culinary innovation and this collaboration is no exception. It initially might not make sense to a food connoisseur to crave truffle on a fast-food chicken sandwich, but Popeyes food defies all logic with its homemade traditions and vibrant flavors,” says Siddiqui.

A classic spicy fried chicken sandwich paired with elegant truffles? This may be a game changer.

