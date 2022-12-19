Kellogg Rolls Out New Packaging for Blind and Visually Impaired

The front and side of cereal box will be printed with a NaviLens code, which looks kind of like a QR code but with high-contrast blocks of color set against a black background. Shoppers can use their smartphone cameras to sweep across the grocery store aisles. When their phone is pointed in the general direction of a cereal box featuring a NaviLens code, even while in motion from as far as almost 40 feet away, the NaviLens app or NaviLens GO app will offer verbal directions to help them navigate to the cereal boxes.