10 Frozen Foods Nutritionists Always Buy

Malina Linkas Malkani, RDN and media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says she keeps cherries in her freezer because they "are delicious and also nutrient-dense." They're a good source of both vitamin C and fiber, and contain powerful antioxidants that have been shown to help reduce inflammation and improve joint, brain and heart health. "Pitting fresh cherries can be a bit labor intensive, so I love the convenience of buying them frozen and pre-pitted, which makes it quick and easy to add them into smoothies, yogurt parfaits, pies, breads and muffins," she says.