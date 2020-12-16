The Foods Nutritionists Won't Eat

"Although I admit that I enjoy the aroma and sounds of sizzling bacon, and I find it amazing that our country has such a fascination with this breakfast meat, I'm still happy, however, to take a pass on consuming it. Sixty-eight percent of bacon's calories come from fat, half of which is the saturated type. Each strip of bacon contains almost 200 milligrams of sodium, and most people don't stop at one strip. But hey — even though everyone should have a splurge now and then, it's not just the nutrient quality that bugs me about bacon. Bacon comes from the long layers of fat from the pig's belly, running parallel to the rind. Not a pretty picture ... and not on my plate."



-Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, owner of BetterThanDieting.com