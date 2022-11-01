You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch
The genius limited-edition invention is available on Campbell’s website.
We’re guessing someone out there is into holiday main dishes — traditional turkeys, hams and what have you. But if your favorite part of holiday meals are the sides, you are in good company. Fully 66 percent of people surveyed by Campbell’s say they prefer side dishes to the main entree. (Yeah, us too.)
Based on insights gleaned from its State of the Sides report, Campbell’s has developed a limited-edition Holiday Sides Plate that is customized to accommodate lovers of sides. The plate features five separate compartments — because that’s the average number of sides Americans say they prefer on their plate. Two of those sides are larger than the others, providing more room for favorites.
What’s more, because 98 percent of those surveyed say they plan to eat side dishes as leftovers, the plate has been designed for storing (no mixing of side dishes, thanks to those separate compartments) and reheating. It is safe to use in the microwave and to wash in the top rack of the dishwasher and contains no BPA.
Colorful and casual to reflect the current trend toward low-key dishware (sorry, grandma’s china), the Holiday Sides Plates also have a side benefit: All proceeds from sales of the plates, which are available for $15 at SidesSeason.com beginning November 1, will go to support Feeding America.
Way to do Mmm, Mmm Good!
