Food Network Kitchen’s Balsamic Glazed Turkey, as seen on Food Network.
Balsamic-Glazed Turkey
Food Network Kitchen’s Brown Butter Sage Buttercup Squash, as seen on Food Network.
Brown Butter Sage Buttercup Squash
Cooking Channel Michael Symon Chicken Thighs Kale New Ideas for Chicken Dinner
Chicken Thighs with Kale
Food Network Kitchen’s Brie-and-Cranberry Stuffed Bread Bowl, as seen on Food Network.
Brie + Cranberry Stuffed Bread Bowl
Food Network Kitchen’s Turkey Tail Cupcakes, as seen on Food Network.
Turkey Tail Cupcakes
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
Le Creuset's New Color Is Giving All the Cozy Fall Vibes
The Best Aprons, According to Food Network's Test Kitchen Staffers
All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2022
5 Best Store-Bought Stuffings, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
30 Gifts for the Couple Who Loves to Cook
You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch

The genius limited-edition invention is available on Campbell’s website.

November 01, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Thanksgiving

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Campbell's

Photo courtesy of Campbell's

We’re guessing someone out there is into holiday main dishes — traditional turkeys, hams and what have you. But if your favorite part of holiday meals are the sides, you are in good company. Fully 66 percent of people surveyed by Campbell’s say they prefer side dishes to the main entree. (Yeah, us too.)

Based on insights gleaned from its State of the Sides report, Campbell’s has developed a limited-edition Holiday Sides Plate that is customized to accommodate lovers of sides. The plate features five separate compartments — because that’s the average number of sides Americans say they prefer on their plate. Two of those sides are larger than the others, providing more room for favorites.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Campbell's

Photo courtesy of Campbell's

What’s more, because 98 percent of those surveyed say they plan to eat side dishes as leftovers, the plate has been designed for storing (no mixing of side dishes, thanks to those separate compartments) and reheating. It is safe to use in the microwave and to wash in the top rack of the dishwasher and contains no BPA.

Colorful and casual to reflect the current trend toward low-key dishware (sorry, grandma’s china), the Holiday Sides Plates also have a side benefit: All proceeds from sales of the plates, which are available for $15 at SidesSeason.com beginning November 1, will go to support Feeding America.

Way to do Mmm, Mmm Good!

Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow

Eggo Waffles Puts Its Spin on Egg Nog

5 Best Roasting Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

