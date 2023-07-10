Entenmann’s and Baked by Melissa Pair Up to Make Limited-Edition Mini Cupcakes
The retail store icon and newer wave bakery are putting a spin on tried-and-true favorites.
Some brands are so cherished, they feel like they’ve been around forever and we want to keep it that way. We associate them with our special moments and most meaningful memories. Entenmann’s is one of those longstanding classics – with the bakery making sweet treats since 1898. The brand has been around so long that it is celebrating its 125th birthday, and as it’s been such a part of so many of our birthdays and other occasions, it seems only right to celebrate the bakery right back.
How else to celebrate the birthday of a dessert legend than with a special dessert? Perhaps with some special cupcakes? Just that is happening thanks to a sweet collaboration between Entenmann’s and newer wave bakery Baked by Melissa. The new limited-edition cupcakes are the same bite-sized format Baked by Melissa fans know and love, but Entenmann-inspired.
“As soon as we found out that Melissa was a long-time fan of Entenmann’s, we knew we had to tap her to help celebrate our big milestone birthday,” says Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager for Entenmann’s. “Their expertise in delicious and innovative mini-cupcakes and birthdays, combined with our beloved baked goods recipes, has resulted in a delicious trio of Entenmann’s-inspired cupcakes we can’t wait for our fans to try!”
The Entenmann’s-inspired cupcakes include a Devil’s Food Crumb, inspired by Entenmann’s Devil’s Food Crumb Donut, which is made with chocolate cake, fudge stuffing, and chocolate icing, and finally garnished with Entenmann’s Chocolate Glazed Crumbs; as well as a Chocolate Chip Cookie cupcake, inspired by Entenmann’s Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies. The cupcake is made with yellow cake with mini chocolate chips, cookie dough stuffing and, of course, chocolate icing. It’s finally garnished with Entenmann’s Chocolate Chip Cookie piece.
But it’s not a party without cake, and the final flavor is Party Cake, which is inspired by Entenmann’s Party Cake. This cupcake is made with vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles, vanilla icing, and topped with a sprinkle blend.
The limited-edition cupcakes will be available beginning July 10 in 25-packs (available in-store and online) and 6-packs (only available in-store) at BakedbyMelissa.com, while supplies last.
