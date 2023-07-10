Entenmann’s and Baked by Melissa Pair Up to Make Limited-Edition Mini Cupcakes

Some brands are so cherished, they feel like they’ve been around forever and we want to keep it that way. We associate them with our special moments and most meaningful memories. Entenmann’s is one of those longstanding classics – with the bakery making sweet treats since 1898. The brand has been around so long that it is celebrating its 125th birthday, and as it’s been such a part of so many of our birthdays and other occasions, it seems only right to celebrate the bakery right back.