Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Bobby Flay's Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
Trending Recipes
Grilled Cobb Salad
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Peaches 'n' Cream Scones
Pulled Pork
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats
Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
Currently Obsessed With...
Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding
This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items
Shop
What's New
Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far
Walmart Plus Week: What We Know and the Best Deals to Shop Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We've Found So Far
4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Entenmann’s and Baked by Melissa Pair Up to Make Limited-Edition Mini Cupcakes

The retail store icon and newer wave bakery are putting a spin on tried-and-true favorites.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
July 10, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Cupcake

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Entenmann's & Baked by Melissa

Photo courtesy of Entenmann's & Baked by Melissa

Some brands are so cherished, they feel like they’ve been around forever and we want to keep it that way. We associate them with our special moments and most meaningful memories. Entenmann’s is one of those longstanding classics – with the bakery making sweet treats since 1898. The brand has been around so long that it is celebrating its 125th birthday, and as it’s been such a part of so many of our birthdays and other occasions, it seems only right to celebrate the bakery right back.

How else to celebrate the birthday of a dessert legend than with a special dessert? Perhaps with some special cupcakes? Just that is happening thanks to a sweet collaboration between Entenmann’s and newer wave bakery Baked by Melissa. The new limited-edition cupcakes are the same bite-sized format Baked by Melissa fans know and love, but Entenmann-inspired.

“As soon as we found out that Melissa was a long-time fan of Entenmann’s, we knew we had to tap her to help celebrate our big milestone birthday,” says Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager for Entenmann’s. “Their expertise in delicious and innovative mini-cupcakes and birthdays, combined with our beloved baked goods recipes, has resulted in a delicious trio of Entenmann’s-inspired cupcakes we can’t wait for our fans to try!”

Baked by Melissa x Entenmann’s Cupcakes

$37
Baked by Melissa
Buy It

The Entenmann’s-inspired cupcakes include a Devil’s Food Crumb, inspired by Entenmann’s Devil’s Food Crumb Donut, which is made with chocolate cake, fudge stuffing, and chocolate icing, and finally garnished with Entenmann’s Chocolate Glazed Crumbs; as well as a Chocolate Chip Cookie cupcake, inspired by Entenmann’s Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies. The cupcake is made with yellow cake with mini chocolate chips, cookie dough stuffing and, of course, chocolate icing. It’s finally garnished with Entenmann’s Chocolate Chip Cookie piece.

But it’s not a party without cake, and the final flavor is Party Cake, which is inspired by Entenmann’s Party Cake. This cupcake is made with vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles, vanilla icing, and topped with a sprinkle blend.

The limited-edition cupcakes will be available beginning July 10 in 25-packs (available in-store and online) and 6-packs (only available in-store) at BakedbyMelissa.com, while supplies last.

Related Content:

Cardi B’s Whipshots Are Now Coming to a Theater Near You

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

5 Best Cupcake and Muffin Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

How to Make Your TikTok Baked Feta Pasta Just Right, According to a Recipe Developer

Hit this trend out of the park with a few simple tips.

Bonne Maman’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Is Back for 2022

You can expect to find charming flavors like Mirabelle Plum and Spices, Orange Yuzu Grapefruit and Strawberry Star Anise.

We Tried Graza, The New Olive Oil That Comes in a Squeeze Bottle

How did we not think of this sooner?

A Company Is Offering a Lifetime Supply of Wine for $6,000

You get four bottles a month, every month, for as long as you live (and drink).

Oreo Opens Its First-Ever Café That Serves Plenty of Oreo-Focused Treats

There's even a "secret" menu item.

Say Hello to White Claw’s Newest Flavor: Passion Fruit

Here’s where you can find the latest drop.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

A Teenager in Australia Gets $15,000 for Selling a “Puffy” Dorito on eBay

That’s one expensive chip!

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

Millennials and Gen Z Find Common Ground on TikTok Thanks to Frozen Fruit Roll Ups

The trendy new snack is literally bringing generations together.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

BBQ Brawl

9pm | 8c

BBQ USA

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

BBQ Brawl

12am | 11c

BBQ USA

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 10, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week: What We Know and the Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 7, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We've Found So Far Jul 5, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jun 30, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jun 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 15, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 23, 2023

By: Patty Lee

16 Pink Products That Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Jun 28, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 15, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 23, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Mandoline Slicers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen