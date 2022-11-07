Blue Moon Wants You To Replace That Orange Garnish With a Mini Holiday Pie
Created in collaboration with Baked By Melissa, these little pies are sure to be a conversation starter.
We’re used to having beer as an option at holiday parties and an array of pie options at Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. But we maybe never have considered enjoying beer and pie together at the same time.
Blue Moon is honoring the pairing we never knew we needed by creating a line of mini holiday pies meant to garnish beer. It’s taking that citrus slice that we’ve perhaps topped with in the past and bringing it to a whole new festive level.
Blue Moon was serious about the pie element and partnered with Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked By Melissa to create the line, which includes three flavors that were each developed specifically to accompany a Blue Moon beer.
Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie is a seasonal classic, and this iteration has bright zests of orange and fall spices, meant to pair with the orange notes of Blue Moon Belgian White.
Coconut Citrus Pie: Bringing together sunny and tropical, this combination is created to pair with Moon Haze’s hoppiness.
Tropic Sky Pie: Finally, this pie’s mango and pineapple custard filling is meant to pair with LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.
The limited-time Blue Moon Pie Pints will be sold nationwide in packs of three for $18 plus shipping at BlueMoonPiePints.com, from November 7 through November 11.
