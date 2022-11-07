Recipes
discovery+

Blue Moon Wants You To Replace That Orange Garnish With a Mini Holiday Pie

Created in collaboration with Baked By Melissa, these little pies are sure to be a conversation starter.

November 07, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

3 Pie Pints

Photo by: Ghazalle Badiozamani/Photo courtesy of Blue Moon

Ghazalle Badiozamani/Photo courtesy of Blue Moon

We’re used to having beer as an option at holiday parties and an array of pie options at Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. But we maybe never have considered enjoying beer and pie together at the same time.

Blue Moon is honoring the pairing we never knew we needed by creating a line of mini holiday pies meant to garnish beer. It’s taking that citrus slice that we’ve perhaps topped with in the past and bringing it to a whole new festive level.

Blue Moon was serious about the pie element and partnered with Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked By Melissa to create the line, which includes three flavors that were each developed specifically to accompany a Blue Moon beer.

Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie is a seasonal classic, and this iteration has bright zests of orange and fall spices, meant to pair with the orange notes of Blue Moon Belgian White.

Coconut Citrus Pie: Bringing together sunny and tropical, this combination is created to pair with Moon Haze’s hoppiness.

Tropic Sky Pie: Finally, this pie’s mango and pineapple custard filling is meant to pair with LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.

The limited-time Blue Moon Pie Pints will be sold nationwide in packs of three for $18 plus shipping at BlueMoonPiePints.com, from November 7 through November 11.

Next Up

How Heart of Dinner Is Bringing Lunar New Year to Seniors in Need

Familiar dishes, handwritten notes and thoughtful planning make this organization more important than ever to the Asian American community in New York City.

Now You Can Deck Your Gingerbread House with IKEA Furniture

Yep, you can add a little BILLY Bookcase in there.

Craving Some Holiday Spirit? Try Turkey-Flavored Candy Corn

The new candy is the love child of Halloween and Thanksgiving.

McDonald’s Beloved Sprinkled Holiday Pies Are Back

Some lucky Twitter users have spotted the sought-after seasonal treat.

Miller High Life’s Wi-Fi Enabled Champagne Glasses Let You Toast with Friends from Afar

It’s a whole new way to raise a glass.

Hershey’s New Kiss Is About to Make Your Holiday Cookies So Meta

The holidays can’t come sooner.

Eggo Waffles Puts Its Spin on Egg Nog

With notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, the rum-based drink is meant to help parents unwind during the holidays.

Which Grocery Stores Are Open on Christmas Day?

Here’s where to go when you’re in a Christmas dinner pinch.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Going Candy Pink for Valentine’s Day

There’s no rule that all romantic treats need to be made of chocolate.

Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand

It promises to keep your tree fresh and your beer cold ...

