An Indiana Amusement Park Is Making a Gravy-Themed Roller Coaster and It’s Kind Of Awesome

The theme park, which has been around for more than 75 years and offers rides, entertainment and games in four holiday-oriented sections — Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July — says Good Gravy is “a 1,500-foot wild ride to save Thanksgiving dinner.” Hitting a speed of 37 miles per hour and open to riders of all ages who are at least 38 inches tall, the Steel Family Boomerang Coaster straps riders into gravy-boat shaped cars (two riders per car) for an exciting ride that includes a sharp 77-foot “spike” you scoot up only to hastily drop back down backwards.