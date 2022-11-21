Which Grocery Stores Are Open on Christmas Day?

While the majority of grocery stores, including Whole Foods, Costco, Wegmans, Target, Publix and Trader Joe’s enjoy a much-deserved break (Christmas is the only day of the year that Walmart closes) a number of national chains will be open on Christmas to help you celebrate — and avoid any last-minute disasters. If you’re really in a rush, rest easy that delivery from services like Instacart and DoorDash will also be available in most areas of the country.