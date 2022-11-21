Recipes
Which Grocery Stores Are Open on Christmas Day?

Forgot something on your ingredient list? Here’s where to go when you’re in a pinch.

November 21, 2022
By: Alexandra Owens

sb10066514k-002

Photo by: Bec Parsons/Getty

Bec Parsons/Getty

We’ve all been there. You have the Christmas ham in the oven. Your friends and family are on their way to celebrate. When suddenly, mid-chop, you realize you forgot an important ingredient for dessert. Or the salad. Or maybe both.

While the majority of grocery stores, including Whole Foods, Costco, Wegmans, Target, Publix and Trader Joe’s enjoy a much-deserved break (Christmas is the only day of the year that Walmart closes) a number of national chains will be open on Christmas to help you celebrate — and avoid any last-minute disasters. If you’re really in a rush, rest easy that delivery from services like Instacart and DoorDash will also be available in most areas of the country.

Whether you need squash, cinnamon or just a cup of milk, here’s where you can go to bail yourself out:

Albertsons: No matter what you’re looking for, Albertson’s has it. Many of the large chain’s locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just be sure to check with your local store before hitting the road.

Safeway: One of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, Safeway's Christmas Day hours vary by location. Call early to see if you can head on over for a last-minute apple pie or dinner rolls.

ShopRite: Dash over to ShopRite to find just about anything on your list. But don’t cut it too close — many locations will close early in the afternoon on Christmas Day.

H Mart: Stores are open 365 days a year. Check your location’s hours here.

Circle K: This classic convenience store offers a variety of basic groceries and is open 24/7, even on Christmas.

Cumberland Farms: Stocking essentials like milk, butter, bread and cheese, Cumberland Farms can rescue you in a tight spot. The majority of its stores opens at 7 a.m. on Christmas.

CVS: Can’t find a grocery store? CVS carries some basic items like sugar, vegetable oil and even boxed stuffing. Most locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid: Like CVS, Rite Aid carries some essentials like flour and broth. Better yet, most locations are open 24/7.

Giant Food: The majority of Giant Food Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, but hours will vary by location.

Patel Brothers: The Indian marketplace chain is open year-round. For specific times, check your location here.

Walgreens: Need some last-minute cake mix or dried pasta for your macaroni and cheese? Walgreens is open 24/7, too.

Wawa: When the going gets tough, it might be time to turn to a convenience store. Wawa maintains its regular hours on Christmas Day. Plus, it’s a great place for a turkey sub.

7-Eleven: Okay, so it doesn’t have fresh vegetables. But you can grab milk or eggs in a pinch. Most locations are open all of Christmas Day.

