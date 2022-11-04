Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is coming right up — on Thursday, November 24. One thing that would probably be handy to know is which grocery chains will be open on the holiday, and which will not. After all, it’s pretty much a given that you’re going to forget some key ingredient — whether it’s an extra stick of butter for the mashed potatoes or marshmallows to top off your sweet potato casserole — and need to run out to grab it at the last minute.