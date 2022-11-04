Recipes
discovery+

Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving?

Here's where you can grab any last minute ingredients.

November 04, 2022
By: Amy Reiter, Samantha Leffler, and Brittany Loggins

Thanksgiving is coming right up — on Thursday, November 24. One thing that would probably be handy to know is which grocery chains will be open on the holiday, and which will not. After all, it’s pretty much a given that you’re going to forget some key ingredient — whether it’s an extra stick of butter for the mashed potatoes or marshmallows to top off your sweet potato casserole — and need to run out to grab it at the last minute.

Who wants to suffer the disappointment of zipping out – with guests due any minute – only to discover an empty supermarket parking lot and the door that usually automatically opens to welcome you … locked and shuttered. That’s why we’ve compiled the below list of which major chains will be open to handle your last-minute Thanksgiving needs. Of course, holiday hours may vary by location, so it’s best to call ahead or visit the supermarket’s website before heading out, but the below information is a good place to get started.

Good luck out there, holiday food shoppers!

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving:

ACME: Locations are expected to be open on Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but check your local store, as hours may vary by location.

Albertson’s: Most locations will be open from 6 a.m. until at least 3 p.m., but you can check local hours here.

Cub Foods: Cub stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The chain is even offering catered turkey dinners starting at $99.99. For information on how to order, click here.

CVS: You can expect many CVS Pharmacy locations, including those generally open 24 hours, to remain open with regular hours on Thanksgiving, but some locations may reduce hours or close for the holiday. Find your local outpost here to see if there will be modified hours.

Dollar General: Many outposts are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here to find your local store.

Fairway: In past years, most Fairway locations have kept normal business hours on Thanksgiving Day, which are typically 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. And if you don’t feel like cooking, the store will also cater your feast.

Food Lion: The chain is open for normal hours on Thanksgiving. Hours may differ by branch; confirm your location’s hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but check your local store here.

Giant: Thanksgiving store hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And catering and pickup hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gas station hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. And deliveries will be made only in the morning. Locations usually open 24 hours will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for more info.

Harris Teeter: On Thanksgiving Day, locations will stay open until 2 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

H Mart: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Check your location here.

Kroger: Many stores will be open for 24 hours, but some stores will be open only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check your local store hours here. And FYI, the Kroger brands include other popular chains such as City Market, Dillon’s, Food4Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Jay C Foodstores, Metro Market, Ralphs and many more.

Meijer: In general, stores are slated to be open as usual, from 6 a.m. to midnight, but you can check here to make sure that holds for your local store.

Patel Brothers: The Indian marketplace chain is open during normal business hours. For specific times, check your location here.

Safeway: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with pharmacies open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. But it’s always a good idea to double check your location to be safe.

Save Mart: Most stores are expected to be open on Thanksgiving this year from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store here.

Shaw’s: Stores are expected to be open on Thanksgiving, but some locations will have limited hours. Find your local store here.

ShopRite: Stores will be open during regular hours on Thanksgiving Day. Find your local ShopRite here.

Stop & Shop: Hours on Thanksgiving may vary by location and may be limited; some stores may be closed. Check your local store’s hours here.

Vons: The chain will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may be limited and vary by store. Click here to find your local Vons.

Wegmans: Wegmans stores will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Check your local store here.

Whole Foods: Most outposts of the upscale chain have modified hours on Thanksgiving Day. Check your local store to find out exactly when it will be open.

Grocery Stores Closed on Thanksgiving:

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

