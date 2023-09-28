Recipes
Stouffer’s New Advent Calendar Aims To Help With the From-Scratch Cooking Holiday Fatigue

Can’t say we’ve ever seen a frozen food Advent calendar before.

September 28, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Stouffer's

Photo courtesy of Stouffer's

Advent calendars are pretty big business during the holiday season, and that includes all gifting areas. Whether someone loves tasting portions of wine or selections of coffee beans, there’s an Advent calendar for that. But the latest option is going to be an exciting gift idea for anyone who loves to stock their freezer with frozen cheesy goodness.

Just in time for the holiday season, Stouffer’s has launched the Comfort Calendar, and it’s not quite like any Advent calendar we’ve seen before. This is the first calendar from the brand known for its cheesy pasta bakes and hearty sides. It’s also the first frozen food Advent calendar that we are aware of. These will be great to have in the freezer during the busy holiday season, or any time at all when the need for some mac arises. Which is actually quite often for many of us!

The Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar includes seven frozen meals made for sharing, from a Family Size Macaroni & Cheese to Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce, Bowl-Fulls Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl, sides such as Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake and Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and other favorites, like Pepperoni French Bread Pizza and Ultimate Five Cheese Mac.

“The busyness of the holiday season makes daily mealtime a challenge for many families,” says Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing, Stouffer’s & Portfolio Expansion, in a statement to the media. “Stouffer’s first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love. Our limited-edition Comfort Calendar turns everyday favorites - like Mac & Cheese and Lasagna – into festive must-haves.”

These new Comfort Calendars are limited-edition and limited quantity. They will be available via monthly drops for the rest of 2023 at ShopStouffers.GoodNes.com beginning October 2 for $39.99 (shipping included), while supplies last.

