Stouffer’s New Advent Calendar Aims To Help With the From-Scratch Cooking Holiday Fatigue

Just in time for the holiday season, Stouffer’s has launched the Comfort Calendar, and it’s not quite like any Advent calendar we’ve seen before. This is the first calendar from the brand known for its cheesy pasta bakes and hearty sides. It’s also the first frozen food Advent calendar that we are aware of. These will be great to have in the freezer during the busy holiday season, or any time at all when the need for some mac arises. Which is actually quite often for many of us!