Pringles Pairs Three of Its Flavors With Caviar in New Collection

The partnership with The Caviar Co. is inspired by one of TikTok’s favorite high brow-low brow snacks.

September 19, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Caviar is often associated with the fanciest of accompaniments, from oysters to martinis and Champagne. But one of the most attractive elements of this gourmet food is that it also pairs so well with more casual pleasures, from baked potatoes to French fries.

Continuing this trend, Pringles and caviar have been having something of a social media moment, with all sorts of TikTok attention being given to the fancy-casual mash-up of flavors.

In fact, this pairing has been getting so much attention, it sparked a real-life collaboration, as Pringles has teamed up with The Caviar Co., to create just what the internet seems to have been looking for: The Crisps and Caviar Collection.

This collection pairs Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ flavors with The Caviar Co.’s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe in three ‘Crisps and Caviar’ kits that are prime for holiday gift ideas:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Pringles, The Caviar Co.

Photo courtesy of Pringles, The Caviar Co.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores: This kit includes Pringles Sour Cream & Onion with The Caviar Co.’s Smoked Trout Roe and crème fraîche for a result that is smoky, savory and undeniably tangy.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea: Caviar and chips lovers have the love of briny, salty things in common and this kit pairs crunchy Pringles Original with The Caviar Co.’s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and crème fraîche.

Pringles x The Caviar Co. ‘Crisps and Caviar’ Flight: This is the ultimate option as it offers the full flight of Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ to pair with The Caviar Co.’s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe. You get six possible flavor combinations – perfect for a dinner party.

“Pringles and caviar are the high-low snack the world didn’t know we needed, but the combination is simply delightful,” says Petra Higby, chief executive officer and founder of The Caviar Co. “We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture – the result is a must-try collection that takes the guesswork out of pairing and serving caviar, is sure to elevate any occasion, and brings your caviar dreams to life.”

The limited-edition ‘Crisps and Caviar Collection’ is available at PringlesandCaviar.shop, while supplies last.

