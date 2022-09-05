Recipes
Krispy Kreme Fuses Churros and Doughnuts in New ChurrDough Collection

September 05, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

We’re used to mixing and matching some of our favorite flavor combinations into something that is even more special. Chili and mac and cheese are a match made in heaven, as are fried chicken and waffles. Sometimes the unexpected works even better when blended than on their own, and this is often true with our favorite desserts as well.

Krispy Kreme is launching the ChurrDough Collection, which is a mash-up of cinnamon-sugary churros with classic doughnuts. While pastry mashups are not uncommon, from cronuts to pizookie (that’d be a cookie in a pizza form!), this is the first churro-doughnut hybrid that we know of, and it makes all the sense in the world.

The new ChurrDough Collection will be available beginning September 5 for a limited time at participating shops nationwide and are available individually or in a pack of three, representing the three unique flavor options.

Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough​: Perfect for a mix of salty and sweet, this Churrdough is tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces.

Cookies & Kreme Churrdough: We knew chocolate had to be represented somewhere in this collection, because when have we not ordered a churro dessert with chocolate dipping sauce? This flavor is tossed in cinnamon sugar and then decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme, which is then topped with chocolate cookie pieces and a chocolate icing drizzle.

Dulce De Leche Churrdough: Another classic churro flavor combination, this one is as well tossed in cinnamon sugar, before being decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

“If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed Doughnuts, you’re going to love this light and airy, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we’ve created,” says Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Krispy Kreme is known for seasonal and holiday-specific limited-time flavors, and they’ve had some great ones. This one sounds like it’ll be quite the winning combination!

