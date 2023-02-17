Chipotle Is Opening a New Restaurant Concept, Farmesa

Located within the Kitchen United Mix food hall, Farmesa will feature a system in which customers can place an order at a kiosk on site, via kitchenunited.com/santamonica, or (for pickup and delivery) through third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. Nate Lawton, vice president of new ventures at Chipotle, says the varied, high-tech approach will allow the restaurant team to “reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding.”