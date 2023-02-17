Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Tyler Florence's Chicken Cordon Bleu for the Ultimate Cordon Bleu episode of Tyler's Ultimate, as seen on Food Network.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Trending Recipes
Old Fashioned Spaghetti and Meatballs
Lighter Spaghetti and Meatballs
Matar Kachori
Matar Kachori
Chicken Fajitas
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce. Keywords: Worcestershire Sauce, Hot Sauce, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Scallions,
Salmon Croquettes with Remoulade Sauce
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Superchef Grudge Match
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Peeps-Flavored Pepsi Makes Its Adorable Return
McDonald’s Announces Its Next Celebrity Collab: Cardi B & Offset’s Meal for Two
Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía
Currently Obsessed With...
Dolly Parton Is Bringing More Mixes to Her Duncan Hines Southern Baking Line
Pizza Hut and YouTuber Airrack Break the Record for World’s Largest Pizza
Shop
What's New
The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week
4 Best Bread Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Caraway Just Dropped A Copper Cookware Collection
Drew Barrymore Just Launched Four New Kitchen Gadgets
This Bottle Brush Cuts Down Your Time Washing Dishes
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Chipotle Is Opening a New Restaurant Concept, Farmesa

The menu is all about fresh ingredients and bowl customization.

February 17, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Farmesa

Photo courtesy of Farmesa

Chipotle is launching a new restaurant — and it’s all about the bowl beyond the burrito.

Farmesa, the result of a partnership between the fast-casual Mexican chain and Kitchen United Mix, just opened its first location at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade in Southern California. Its menu is designed to maximize meal-in-a-bowl customization and the mixing to order of fresh ingredients: proteins, greens, grains and vegetables.

Curated by James Beard Award winner and Food Network veteran chef Nate Appleman, who serves as the new restaurant’s director of culinary innovation and previously headed menu innovations at Chipotle, Farmesa’s menu will be an eclectic mix of bowls featuring a protein, green or grain; two sides; any of five sauces and an optional topping. The bowls will be priced between $11.95 and $16.95.

Initially offering a limited menu and shortened hours before an official broader roll-out in March, Farmesa will help Chipotle test and optimize new restaurant concepts. Eventually, the full menu will include items such as Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Chips. The drink lineup will feature water both still and sparkling and organic beverages from Tractor Beverage Co.

“One of our strategic objectives is to create or invest in emerging culinary spaces and restaurant concepts that fit within Chipotle’s food with integrity mission and make fresh food daily,” Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle, says in a statement.

Located within the Kitchen United Mix food hall, Farmesa will feature a system in which customers can place an order at a kiosk on site, via kitchenunited.com/santamonica, or (for pickup and delivery) through third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. Nate Lawton, vice president of new ventures at Chipotle, says the varied, high-tech approach will allow the restaurant team to “reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding.”

Niccol adds that Chipotle is “excited to test and learn” from this first location of Farmesa before determining “a broader rollout strategy.”

Related Content:

Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía

Kraft Singles Releases New Extra Thin and Ultra Thick Slices

17 Tools You Need to Make Better Salads, According to a ‘Salad Freak’

Next Up

Chipotle Introduces Its First Seasonal Beverage: Watermelon Limeade

A percent of sales proceeds will benefit the farmers who make the drink possible.

Chipotle Is Testing a New Beef Option: Garlic Guajillo Steak

It’s said to taste "bold," "exciting" and "dynamic."

Chipotle Adds New Steak Option, Garlic Guajillo, to Its Menu Nationwide

Don’t worry, you won’t be left with garlic breath for the rest of the workday.

This Key Tag Entitles You to a Free Wendy’s Frosty Every Day in 2023

There are three ways to get one.

Is McDonald’s Actually Bringing Back the Snack Wrap?

A Tweet about Taylor Swift concert tickets has renewed speculation.

The McRib Is Returning … for a ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald’s announces that the barbecue-sauce-slathered pork sandwich will return on October 31, possibly for the last time.

Popeyes’ New Blackened Chicken Sandwich May Just Reignite the Fast Food Chicken Wars

We can’t wait.

This Legendary Gold Card Can Get You Free McDonald’s Food for Life

For a few weeks, you’ll have the chance to snag the elusive card. Here’s how.

You Can Get Free McDonald’s Fries Every Friday for the Rest of 2022

Happy Fry-day!

First Responders Can Get a Free Doughnut and Coffee at Krispy Kreme This Friday

October 28 is National First Responders Day. It’s a sweet way to show appreciation for all these folks do.

On TV

Man v. Food

10am | 9c

Man v. Food

10:30am | 9:30c

Man v. Food

11am | 10c

Man v. Food

11:30am | 10:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Bread Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Caraway Just Dropped A Copper Cookware Collection Feb 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Drew Barrymore Just Launched Four New Kitchen Gadgets Feb 17, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Bottle Brush Cuts Down Your Time Washing Dishes Feb 16, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Feb 16, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

5 Best French Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Feb 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Seaweed Snacks You Can Buy Online Feb 13, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Everything You Can Steam Clean in Your Kitchen Feb 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Brand-New Colors Feb 13, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party Feb 10, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

9 Crowd-Pleasing Chip and Dip Sets for Your Next Party Feb 9, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

6 Best Rums, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 8, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Kitchen Products Our Editors Are Loving This Week Feb 10, 2023

By: T.K. Brady, Rachel Trujillo and Margaret Wong

15 Best Meat Delivery Services You Can Order From Right Now Feb 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Food Network Staffers Feb 9, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

20 Best Food Gifts for Valentine's Day Feb 13, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

4 Best Rum-Inspired Non-Alcoholic Spirits, According to a Spirits Expert Feb 6, 2023

By: John deBary

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Feb 3, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

These 30+ Gifts Make Birthdays So Much Happier Feb 2, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

Celebrate Your Singlehood with These Breakup Cakes, Cookies and Treats Feb 3, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

23 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Feb 2, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Alternative Sweeteners for Coffee, Cooking and More Feb 1, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

6 Best Microwaves, According to Food Network Kitchen Feb 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

How To Clean a Keurig Coffee Machine Jan 31, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 31, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Ergonomic-Friendly Kitchen Products Jan 26, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

53 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 27, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Truffle Products That Will Add Depth to Any Dish Jan 31, 2023

By: Caylin Harris