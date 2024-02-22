If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
The chain wants you to end a chaotic day with something sweet.
Nationwide, many people’s routine was thrown into disarray today due to a widespread cellular service outage that impacted thousands of users of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This was a frustrating start to the day that left people clamoring for any signs of the signal bars they needed to do everything from text a friend to order a rideshare or make their mobile breakfast order.
Thankfully, the networks are working to restore service to everyone who had a disruption, but one beloved retailer of coffee and doughnuts has already found a way to end a stressful day on a sweet note.
In a post to Krispy Kreme’s Instagram account, the chain announced a free glazed doughnut promotion for this evening, February 22.
“SOS?! While your service is down, we’re serving up! FREE Original Glazed doughnut from 5-7pm today for anyone who’s struggled with service 🆘📱Look for the Hot Light! #outage #noservice #sos #krispykreme” the post reads.
Replies posted to the thread seemed to love the promotion. “The devil works hard but the Krispy Kreme social media specialist and marketing team works harder,” reads one comment, while another says: “I donut like having no service !” (Absolutely a comment worthy of a drumroll.)
The free glazed doughnuts will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening at Krispy Kreme, and according to a representative of the brand, no proof of cell phone outage is necessary to grab your sweet treat.
A sweet ending indeed to a rather technologically sour day! And, perhaps, a rather simple answer to that text thread about what’s for dinner tonight. Especially since there was indeed that texting issue …
