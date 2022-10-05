Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Close-up of Salmon Bites with Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw, as seen on the Pioneer Woman, season 32.
Salmon Bites with Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw
Trending Recipes
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Trisha’s Southern Stewed Greens Beans, as seen on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Season 14
Southern Green Beans
Chef Name: Guy Fieri Full Recipe Name: Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops Talent Recipe: Guy Fieriâ s Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops, as seen on Food Networkâ s Guyâ s Big Bite FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, CINCO/SUMMER/FATHERSDAY Show Name: Guyâ s Big Bite
Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Chops
Ghost Brownies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags
McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Coming — Just in Time for Early Holiday Shopping
4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked
14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen
6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Don’t Worry, You Can Still Snag Hidden Valley Ranch’s Sold-Out Home Decor

The dressing brand’s vibrant home collection is set to be restocked within the next week.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
October 05, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

Photo courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

Not everyone loves ranch dressing. But those who really love it often want you to know it. So this is a big week for all those ranch fans who’ve ever wanted to make it loud and clear.

Hidden Valley Ranch has just launched a new home collection featuring ranch-inspired iconography from “maximalist” interior, fashion and print designer Dani Dazey. Dazey is big into bright colors and crazy patterns (looking at her Instagram is kinda like falling into a technicolor kaleidoscope) — and she put her over-the-top, retro-modern vibe to work in service of the dressing brand.

The collection features 13 products, ranging from an $18 spiral notebook and $20 four-piece coaster set to a $190 to $230 (depending on bed size) bed in a bag set and even a $10,000 couch. The bed set includes a (100 percent cotton, 200-thread-count) comforter, pillow shams, throw pillow and matching polyester tote bag, so you can “create the perfect mood to dream about your favorite ranch recipes,” according to the brand.

Hidden Valley Ranch Bed in a Bag Set

$190
Hidden Valley Ranch
Buy It

Other items include a shower curtain and bath mat set ($60 — the mat is cushy memory foam with a non-slip backing), placemats ($30 for a set of 2), tablecloth ($90, measuring 58″x102″ and made of 100 percent machine-washable cotton) and sherpa fleece throw blanket ($65, measuring 60″x50″ and available in two designs).

But ranch fans who want to make the biggest statement in their home will likely gravitate toward the Hidden Valley Ranch wallpaper, which is available in two designs and priced at $75 for a matte finish 2′W x 8′H panel.

Hidden Valley Ranch Wallpaper designed by Dani Dazey

$75
Hidden Valley Ranch
Buy It

Custom printed in the U.S. and featuring water-based, non-toxic inks, the ranch-eriffic wallpaper “is a quick and easy way to add a backdrop of design to any room,” according to the official product description. “It’s peel and stick so install is a breeze and removable with no remaining residue, making it a great option for apartments, dorms, kitchens or nurseries.”

Although the collection’s initial release, which went live on Monday, quickly sold out, an A.S.A.P. re-stock is underway. A brand spokesperson tells Food Network the items should be back up for sale within the next week. If you want to make sure not to miss your second chance at a Hidden Valley Ranch acrylic tray ($40) or art print ($30 for a set of two), you should probably get your name on the waitlist, which you can do by logging in or creating an account here.

Gotta hand it to the folks at Hidden Valley — they’ve ingeniously figured out how to make any house a ranch house.

Related Content:

Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags

McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults

10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between

Next Up

Hidden Valley Is Selling Miniature Ranch Dressing Treats Just in Time for Halloween

Candy who?

Sold-Out In-N-Out Sneakers Are Now Going for 7 Times Their Original Price

When will these kicks go back in stock?

Dan Pashman Invents New Pasta Shape with Perfect “Sauceability” – And It’s Almost Sold Out

It’s also got great "toothsinkability" and "forkability."

Don’t Worry, Chick-fil-A’s Sauce Packet Shortage Is Only Affecting Certain Restaurants

But if your local spot is running low, there’s an easy way to fix it.

KitchenAid’s Latest Stand Mixer Is a Stunning Soft Green

The newest addition to its Design Series Stand Mixers, Blossom is colored thyme with a hammered copper bowl that grows with you.

You Can Now Buy Girl Scout Cookies Online – And You Don’t Need to Know a Girl Scout

This year, it will be easier than ever to get your hands on a box of Thin Mints, Samoas or Tagalongs.

Those Wild KFC Crocs Sold Out In 30 Minutes

But for a bucket of money, you can still get a pair on eBay.

Can Your Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Be Served in the Form of Ice Cream? Salt & Straw Thinks So

The innovative company just launched their new Friendsgiving series.

Need Valentine’s Day Plans? How About Snuggling Up with a Giant KFC Chicken Sandwich

It’s soft, cuddly and three-feet around.

Praise Be, Franzia’s New Halloween Costume Can Actually Dispense Wine

You can choose from red or white.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Coming — Just in Time for Early Holiday Shopping Oct 5, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 5, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked Oct 5, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

8 of the Best Fall Beers, According to an Expert Oct 5, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts Oct 4, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line Oct 4, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

9 of the Best Pumpkin Beers, According to an Expert Sep 30, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The Best Instant Pots, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

31 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Food Sep 29, 2022

By: Paula Perez Cassidy

Where To Buy Dazzling Diwali Gifts Online Oct 4, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal Sep 29, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More Sep 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros

Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style Sep 29, 2022

By: Allison Russo

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon Sep 26, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Sep 26, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 30, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson