Don’t Worry, You Can Still Snag Hidden Valley Ranch’s Sold-Out Home Decor
The dressing brand’s vibrant home collection is set to be restocked within the next week.
Not everyone loves ranch dressing. But those who really love it often want you to know it. So this is a big week for all those ranch fans who’ve ever wanted to make it loud and clear.
Hidden Valley Ranch has just launched a new home collection featuring ranch-inspired iconography from “maximalist” interior, fashion and print designer Dani Dazey. Dazey is big into bright colors and crazy patterns (looking at her Instagram is kinda like falling into a technicolor kaleidoscope) — and she put her over-the-top, retro-modern vibe to work in service of the dressing brand.
The collection features 13 products, ranging from an $18 spiral notebook and $20 four-piece coaster set to a $190 to $230 (depending on bed size) bed in a bag set and even a $10,000 couch. The bed set includes a (100 percent cotton, 200-thread-count) comforter, pillow shams, throw pillow and matching polyester tote bag, so you can “create the perfect mood to dream about your favorite ranch recipes,” according to the brand.
Other items include a shower curtain and bath mat set ($60 — the mat is cushy memory foam with a non-slip backing), placemats ($30 for a set of 2), tablecloth ($90, measuring 58″x102″ and made of 100 percent machine-washable cotton) and sherpa fleece throw blanket ($65, measuring 60″x50″ and available in two designs).
But ranch fans who want to make the biggest statement in their home will likely gravitate toward the Hidden Valley Ranch wallpaper, which is available in two designs and priced at $75 for a matte finish 2′W x 8′H panel.
Custom printed in the U.S. and featuring water-based, non-toxic inks, the ranch-eriffic wallpaper “is a quick and easy way to add a backdrop of design to any room,” according to the official product description. “It’s peel and stick so install is a breeze and removable with no remaining residue, making it a great option for apartments, dorms, kitchens or nurseries.”
Although the collection’s initial release, which went live on Monday, quickly sold out, an A.S.A.P. re-stock is underway. A brand spokesperson tells Food Network the items should be back up for sale within the next week. If you want to make sure not to miss your second chance at a Hidden Valley Ranch acrylic tray ($40) or art print ($30 for a set of two), you should probably get your name on the waitlist, which you can do by logging in or creating an account here.
Gotta hand it to the folks at Hidden Valley — they’ve ingeniously figured out how to make any house a ranch house.
