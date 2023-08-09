Recipes
A Fresh Take on Canada’s Top-Selling Ruffles Chip Flavor Comes to the U.S.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed-flavored potato chips is the mashup you never knew you needed.

August 09, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Chips

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Frito-Lay

Photo courtesy of Frito-Lay

Two summers ago — in July 2021 — Lay’s launched two limited-edition mashups of its classic potato chips with other chips in its brand portfolio, promising snackers “an innovative, one-of-a-kind flavor experience.” Lay’s “Flavor Swap” lineup, as it was called, included Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch, which combined the beloved Doritos flavor and the texture of Lay’s iconic potato chips, and Lay’s Wavy Funyuns Onion — ditto, only with the flavor of Funyuns rings and the shape of Lay’s Wavy potato chips.

Subsequently, the Lays Flavor Swap potato chip line was expanded to include two more limited-edition flavors: Lay’s Cheetos, which brought the cheesiness of Cheetos to Lay’s potato chips, and, last summer, Lay’s Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese (you get the idea …).

Now Lay’s is bringing back its Flavor Swap line of switched-up potato chips and introducing a brand-new flavor alongside three returning favorites.

Starting this month, Lays Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed-flavored potato chips, which is inspired by Canada’s top-selling Ruffles chip flavor, will join Lay’s Cheetos Cheese-flavored, Lays Doritos Cool Ranch-flavored and Lays Wavy Funyuns Onion-flavored potato chips.

The new flavored chip will bring an international spin to the Lay’s Flavor Swap line, but it has U.S. roots as well. The Ruffles All Dressed potato chip flavor made its U.S. debut in 2015, before it was discontinued here in 2021. But this summer, the “tangy, savory and sweet” seasoning returns to both the U.S. and Canada in a Lays Kettle Cooked and Ruffles mashup.

“Lay’s is the authority in flavor innovation, with groundbreaking flavors found in the Lay’s Flavor Swap program among those leading the charge in bringing joy to our fans,” Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, says in a statement. “With Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed-flavored potato chips, we found a new way to connect with consumers by listening to what they wanted to see from us – bringing back Ruffles All Dressed – while adding a fresh spin with Lay’s Kettle Cooked.”

Judging from the response on social media to Lay’s announcement (“When two flavors love each other very much …” it quipped of the mashups), fans are definitely pretty excited about the new Flavor Swap flavor.

“All dressed is the best thing to happen to potato chips,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“I need the all dressed chips some kinda bad,” another shared.

All four Flavor Swap flavors will hit retailers nationwide this month, and while Lay’s Cheetos Cheese, Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed flavored potato chips will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last, Lays Wavy Funyuns Onion-flavored potato chips will be part of Lay’s permanent chip lineup.

