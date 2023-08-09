A Fresh Take on Canada’s Top-Selling Ruffles Chip Flavor Comes to the U.S.

The new flavored chip will bring an international spin to the Lay’s Flavor Swap line, but it has U.S. roots as well. The Ruffles All Dressed potato chip flavor made its U.S. debut in 2015, before it was discontinued here in 2021. But this summer, the “tangy, savory and sweet” seasoning returns to both the U.S. and Canada in a Lay’s Kettle Cooked and Ruffles mashup.