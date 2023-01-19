Brach’s Friends Conversation Hearts Are Perfect for Your Lobster

Friends Conversation Hearts come in flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry and Orange and feature 26 quotes and references recognizable to fans of the iconic TV show, currently available to stream on HBO Max. The pop-culture twist on Brach’s classic Conversation Hearts makes it possible to sidle up to someone and slip them a small sweet that says "UR MY LBSTR,” "MOO POINT,” “OH MY GAWD,” “LATTE” and “PIVOT,” among other messages.