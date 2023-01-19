Brach’s Friends Conversation Hearts Are Perfect for Your Lobster
All together now: Oh … My … Gawd!
Been practicing your best Joey Tribbiani “How YOU Doin’?” pickup line, but haven’t perfected it? No worries. Brach’s is ready to do the work for you this Valentine’s Day. The candy maker is releasing a new, limited-time Friends version of its Conversation Hearts, and yes “HOW U DOIN’?” is one of the phrases on them.
Friends Conversation Hearts come in flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry and Orange and feature 26 quotes and references recognizable to fans of the iconic TV show, currently available to stream on HBO Max. The pop-culture twist on Brach’s classic Conversation Hearts makes it possible to sidle up to someone and slip them a small sweet that says "UR MY LBSTR,” "MOO POINT,” “OH MY GAWD,” “LATTE” and “PIVOT,” among other messages.
Brach’s, which has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of Food Network) to launch the nostalgic candy, says in a press release that the Friends Conversation Hearts are “perfect for Valentine's Day exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting.” (Great for giving to friends and lovers, we’ll note, but maybe not smelly cats …)
“Brach's Conversation Hearts and ‘Friends’ are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," Chad Womack, director of Brach’s seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, says in the release.
The limited-edition Friends Conversation Hearts are now available alongside Brach’s classic Conversation Hearts at grocery and convenience stores and mass-market retailers nationwide.
And considering that International Delight just introduced a Central Perk-worthy Friends-themed coffee creamer, it sounds like this Valentine’s Day might be “The One Where You Express Your Love in Friends-Speak …”
