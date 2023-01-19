Recipes
Brach's Friends Conversation Hearts Are Perfect for Your Lobster

All together now: Oh … My … Gawd!

January 19, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Brach's

Photo courtesy of Brach's

Been practicing your best Joey Tribbiani “How YOU Doin’?” pickup line, but haven’t perfected it? No worries. Brach’s is ready to do the work for you this Valentine’s Day. The candy maker is releasing a new, limited-time Friends version of its Conversation Hearts, and yes “HOW U DOIN’?” is one of the phrases on them.

Friends Conversation Hearts come in flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Cherry and Orange and feature 26 quotes and references recognizable to fans of the iconic TV show, currently available to stream on HBO Max. The pop-culture twist on Brach’s classic Conversation Hearts makes it possible to sidle up to someone and slip them a small sweet that says "UR MY LBSTR,” "MOO POINT,” “OH MY GAWD,” “LATTE” and “PIVOT,” among other messages.

Brach’s, which has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of Food Network) to launch the nostalgic candy, says in a press release that the Friends Conversation Hearts are “perfect for Valentine's Day exchanges, baking, decorating or gifting.” (Great for giving to friends and lovers, we’ll note, but maybe not smelly cats …)

“Brach's Conversation Hearts and ‘Friends’ are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," Chad Womack, director of Brach’s seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, says in the release.

The limited-edition Friends Conversation Hearts are now available alongside Brach’s classic Conversation Hearts at grocery and convenience stores and mass-market retailers nationwide.

And considering that International Delight just introduced a Central Perk-worthy Friends-themed coffee creamer, it sounds like this Valentine’s Day might be “The One Where You Express Your Love in Friends-Speak …”

We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta

TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day

8 Things You Didn't Know About Conversation Hearts

The iconic Valentine’s Day candies didn’t start out as hearts.

We’re Gushing Over Krispy Kreme’s New Valentine’s Day Doughnuts

One doughnut looks like a bear!

This Year, Sweethearts Candies Are Giving Us a Much-Needed Pep Talk

We could all use a 'High Five' or 'Way 2 Go' this Valentine’s Day.

Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day Cups Are Adorable, Of Course

One even changes color when you pour hot liquid into it!

Where to Get Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

They’re cheesy, easy, romantic and fun.

Dunkin’ Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Heart-Shaped Doughnuts for Valentine’s Day

Creme filled and topped with red, white and pink sprinkles, they look so sweet!

Tyson Brings Back Nuggets of Love in Time for Valentine's Day

They’re too cute!

We’re in Love with These Sweethearts Candy-Covered Crocs

The plush, fur clogs are exactly what you need for an extra comfy Valentine’s Day at home.

Need Valentine’s Day Plans? How About Snuggling Up with a Giant KFC Chicken Sandwich

It’s soft, cuddly and three-feet around.

We’re Swooning Over Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Day Pasta

Snag it for your nearest and dearest.

