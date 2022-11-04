5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes

Balsamic vinegar was in many a recipe in the 1990s, and now, balsamic is popping up all over social media. Balsamic made a splash on TikTok when “healthy coke,” a concoction of the tangy vinegar and club soda, went viral on the platform (Food Network’s feedback on the recipe was mixed). Now, TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of balsamic, with over 34M views on tagged videos. People often lean on balsamic to zhuzh a dish, or create an easy, pretty drizzle moment in videos. While this trend started on social media, look for new innovative products drawing inspiration from balsamic’s popularity. We rounded up a few of our favorites. The flavors are perfect for dressing up your holiday feast. Balsamic-Glazed Turkey or Baked Brie with Balsamic Fig Compote, anyone?