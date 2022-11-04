Recipes
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving?
25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover
8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer
11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting
12 Colorful Glassware Collections to Keep You Sipping Pretty
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes

Grateable balsamic, our favorite balsamic glaze, vegan balsamic caviar and more.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 04, 2022
By: Heath Goldman
Balsamic vinegar was in many a recipe in the 1990s, and now, balsamic is popping up all over social media. Balsamic made a splash on TikTok when “healthy coke,” a concoction of the tangy vinegar and club soda, went viral on the platform (Food Network’s feedback on the recipe was mixed). Now, TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of balsamic, with over 34M views on tagged videos. People often lean on balsamic to zhuzh a dish, or create an easy, pretty drizzle moment in videos. While this trend started on social media, look for new innovative products drawing inspiration from balsamic’s popularity. We rounded up a few of our favorites. The flavors are perfect for dressing up your holiday feast. Balsamic-Glazed Turkey or Baked Brie with Balsamic Fig Compote, anyone?

Kosterina Apple Cider Balsamic Vinegar

$45
Kosterina

Unlike regular balsamic, this pick blends white balsamic vinegar, crushed apples and a hint of cinnamon. The results are lighter and less acidic-tasting than regular balsamic. While you can use it for salad dressings and drizzling, you can also mix it up into the tastiest cocktail or stir some into apple pie instead of lemon juice.

Buy It

Balsamic Sphere of Rose - Grateable

$18.95
Olive Oil Emporium

Behold, a solid sphere made from balsamic vinegar rosé, which tastes lighter, brighter and slightly fruitier than regular balsamic. You can grate the vibrant pink circle (which contains no food coloring or additives), chop it or slice it like a fine a fine truffle over your creations. Top off your dishes in front of your guests to really impress them.

Buy It

Food52 Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP Variety Pack

$29
Food52

For your O.G. balsamic set, turn to Food52’s high quality double duo. You’ll get an “everyday” balsamic vinegar, perfect for cooking (try it in Balsamic Acorn Squash or Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Honey) and a “very best” balsamic vinegar that’s a glaze, ideal for finishing plates, cheese boards and even a board of gelato.

Buy It

Shikran Balsamic Vinegar from Modena Caviar Pearls

$24.99
Amazon

When balsamic vinegar is aged, it thickens and can be made into tiny little spheres which look remarkably like caviar. Enjoy them as you would caviar, or spoon them over a dish to make a big impact. We’re imaging them trailing over a ball of burrata or dolloped on brie bites.

Buy It

Carandini Italian Cheese Dressing With Balsamic Vinegar

$6.99
Instacart

Carandini’s Italian Cheese Dressing is a cult grocery store favorite; now, this new twist adds balsamic vinegar to the mix so two of Italy’s most iconic ingredients are in one bottle. Yep, you can use it as salad dressing, but you could also stir it into pasta or risotto or even dip your fries in it.

Buy It

