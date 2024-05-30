Recipes
What’s More Delightful Than a Crunchwrap Supreme? Taco Bell Says a Giant Cheez-It Stuffed Inside It

There’s also a Big Cheez-It Tostada.

May 30, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

After testing the concepts for a limited time to great success in a single Taco Bell location in Irvine, California, in 2022, Taco Bell announced at its February 2024 Live Mas Live event in Las Vegas that it would introduce its Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada nationwide sometime in 2024. The big moment has now arrived.

Each of the two Cheez-It-forward menu items showcases a massive, “meticulously engineered” Cheez-It cracker that has been made to a size that is 16 times bigger than your average Cheez-It straight from the box.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, priced at $4.99, features many of the same elements as a regular Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes. However, in the place of the usual tostada shell, this version swaps in a Big Cheez-It cracker. The whole shebang is then wrapped in a tortilla shell and grilled.

The Big Cheez-It Tostada ($3.49), meanwhile, takes the same scaled-up Big Cheez-It cracker and tops it with seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese and reduced-fat sour cream.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

The lineup also includes a Big Cheez-It Box featuring a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular-sized Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink, all for $8.99.

Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews says in a statement that the collaboration with Kellanova to create a humongous Cheez-It and incorporate it into Taco Bell cuisine is “about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life” and offering the brands’ fans “a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It.”

“Cheez-It has always been about more than just snacking – it's about elevating cheese to new heights for salty snack lovers with an obsession for cheese and an appetite for excitement,” adds Jessica Waller, general manager, Away From Home, Kellanova. “Teaming up with Taco Bell has been an incredible experience for Kellanova to bring the Cheez-It passion for cheesy flavor and fun into new culinary territories …”

Ahead of the menu items’ launch, the companies have “been hard at work perfecting the innovations to deliver fans an extra level of crunch and cheese,” according to the brands. That’s exciting: The one thing I wished for when I tasted the impressively cheesy Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme at the preview event in February was more crunch, so hopefully this latest version provides it.

Both the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada are available exclusively to Taco Bell Rewards Members via the Taco Bell app from May 30 through June 5. They’ll be available for everyone nationwide — for a limited time — starting on June 6.

Try These Recipes

Nacho Cheese Sauce

Giant Crunchy Taco Wrap

Healthy Cheesy Crackers

Related Content:

64 Mexican Recipes You’ll Make Again and Again

11 Mexican- and Mexican American-Owned Tequila & Mezcal Brands You Need to Know

Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead

Next Up

Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco

Inspired by birria, the new menu item features a new protein — slow-braised shredded beef — and two different dipping sauces.

Run, Don’t Walk: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Taco Lover’s Pass

Here's how to get a taco a day for 30 days for just $10.

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Back With a Bold Upgrade

The fan-favorite menu item is coming back April 25. This time, the chain is teaming up with beloved hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark.

Why Is There No More Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell?

Demand for the returning item was more than seven times than when it was last on the menu.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Enchirito After Almost a Decade

The fans have spoken.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Did Taco Bell and Crocs Just Drop the Shoe of the Summer?

We’re feeling these ultra-comfy, limited-edition Mellow Slides.

Man Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Taco Bell for Stinting on Beef

He says the chain promises "double the amount" of ingredients it actually provides.

Taco Bell Fans Vote the Beefy Crunch Burrito Back to The Chain’s Menu

It bested Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos by a comfortable margin.

Taco Bell Brings Back Its Volcano Menu, Which Includes the ‘Spiciest Burrito Ever’

The fiery fan favorite, first released in 1995, returns nationwide on June 29.

