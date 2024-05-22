Recipes
Trending Recipes
Katie Lee makes Star Spangled Layer Dip, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen
Star Spangle Layered Dip
Grilled Cajun Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Silken Tofu Banchan
Silken Tofu Banchan
Strawberry Margarita Bites
Sunny Anderson makes her Spicy Sizzling Summer Burgers, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen Season 21.
Sunny's Sizzling Summer Burger
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead
I Tried the New Pizza Hut Cheeseburger Melt and While It’s Not a Burger, It Has Everything You’d Look for in One
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
Currently Obsessed With...
This Month, You Won’t Have To Pick through Lucky Charms Just for the Marshmallows
How to Make Exactly One Cupcake from a Box of Cake Mix
Shop
What's New
Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro
Glasses, coffee cup and craft present box on light background. Happy Father's Day concept. Greeting card. Top view, flat lay
28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts
Contestants Tara Canaday, Vonshia Brown, German Rizzo, Stephanie Rizzo, Nayibe Renaud, Dominick Miller, Austin Granados, Karol Zapata, Chris Jara and Rob Lough, as seen on Summer Baking Championship, Season 2.
5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship
These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now
8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead

Make your favorite menu items at home with these dupes, copycats and more Red Lobster-inspired dishes.

May 22, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Related To:

Seafood Restaurants

452852184

Photo by: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bloomberg/Getty Images

It’s official, Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy. But while that doesn’t spell the end of the beloved seafood chain, it has meant the closure of dozens of restaurants around the country. If you’re one of those unlucky folks living near one of the locations Red Lobster is shutting down, then you may be lamenting the loss of some of your favorite dishes. While we can’t recreate “Endless Shrimp” for $20 (even Red Lobster couldn’t deliver on that), we do have these copycat and menu-inspired dishes to help you enjoy a dining-out experience at home.

20090609_Food_Network_0040.tif

Get the Recipe: Almost-Famous Cheddar Biscuits

Get the Recipe: Almost-Famous Cheddar Biscuits

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Luckily, you can buy them frozen or as a dry biscuit mix. But nothing beats a homemade biscuit, which is why we’ve got this recipe for Almost-Famous Cheddar Biscuits utilizing ingredients you’ve probably got in the pantry and fridge already, plus a few key additions, like shortening, fresh parsley and, of course, cheddar cheese. It all comes together in a food processor, with just a quick kneading before they’re ready for the oven. Top with melted, herbaceous garlic butter and you’ll be in Cheddar Bay heaven.

Get the Recipe: Coconut Shrimp

Get the Recipe: Coconut Shrimp

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

There are few Red Lobster recipes more craveable than crunchy, sweet coconut shrimp, and to satisfy that craving, we’ve got our classic Coconut Shrimp recipe. However, while our recipe recommends a sweet chili or sweet and sour sauce, the Red Lobster version is served with an island-inspired piña colada sauce. For something closer to that, try this Spicy Coconut Dressing (maybe toss in some fresh pineapple), or borrow the mango barbecue sauce from this recipe.

Get the Recipe: Hot Artichoke Crab Dip

Get the Recipe: Hot Artichoke Crab Dip

Lobster Dip

Red Lobster’s appetizer combines artichoke, spinach and three cheeses with two kinds of lobster, creating a melty, creamy dip for tortilla chips. If that has your mouth watering, grab your favorite corn chips and try this Hot Artichoke Crab Dip, and even consider swapping in fresh cooked or canned lobster meat to keep things as close to the O.G. as possible.

Creamy Lobster Bisque by Nadia G from Nadia G's Bitchin' Kitchen season 2.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Lobster Bisque

Photo by: Teri Lyn Fisher

Teri Lyn Fisher

Get the Recipe: Creamy Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

When it comes to soups, Red Lobster’s Lobster Bisque is a fan favorite, both as a side dish and a dipping sauce for those Cheddar Bay Biscuits. To get that rich, lobster-y soup at home, try this recipe for Creamy Lobster Bisque, which requires making your own lobster stock out of the discarded shells. The results are worth the effort.

Classic 100, shrimp scampi

Get the Recipe: The Best Shrimp Scampi

Photo by: Caitlin Ochs

Caitlin Ochs

Get the Recipe: The Best Shrimp Scampi

Garlic Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp + butter + garlic. Need we say more? Our best Shrimp Scampi recipe, featuring a lemony, garlic butter sauce, comes together in a skillet in minutes, and way faster than you can order takeout.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Seafood Pasta Fra Diavolo

Get the Recipe: Grilled Seafood Pasta Fra Diavolo

Bar Harbor Lobster Bake

Named after the town on the lobster-rich waters of Maine, it’s no wonder this dish is chock full of baked lobster and other shellfish atop linguine and a garlic, white wine broth. For a similar, but fiery, version of the dish, try Grilled Seafood Pasta Fra Diavolo. If you’re not into spice, simply reduce the amount of chili pepper flakes and chile pepper.

Get the Recipe: Dark Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Get the Recipe: Dark Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Brownie Overboard

Did you leave any room for dessert? One of Red Lobster’s classics is relatively easy to recreate at home with some vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate and caramel sauces. The trick is to have some warm brownies to begin with, so we’d recommend making your own, like the decadent bittersweet treats in this Dark Chocolate Brownie Sundae recipe. If you’re all about those crispy brownie edges, you’ll want to try this Waffled Brownie Sundae. And if you’re following a vegan diet, don’t worry, we’ve got an egg- and dairy-free version, too (just top with your favorite plant-based vanilla ice cream).

Related Content:

Red Lobster Closes Dozens of Restaurants Across U.S.

The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy

The Best Store-Bought Vanilla Ice Creams, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Red Lobster Closes Dozens of Restaurants Across U.S.

The seafood chain is shutting down locations in 27 states.

Couple Finds Rare Purple Pearl In A Restaurant Clam

Scott Overland and his wife were dining at an upscale eatery in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when they discovered a treasure.

Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again

The fan-favorite protein, Carne Asada, was last seen in 2020.

’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up

Say hello to SunnyD Vodka Seltzer.

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.

Just Eat the Non-Organic Strawberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’

Registered dietitians and a food toxicology expert weigh in on whether pesticide residue should deter you from eating conventionally grown fruits and vegetables.

Thanksgiving Will Be Weird This Year: Green Bean Casserole Seltzer Is Now a Thing

Well, it’s definitely a conversation starter.

Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed

Now it’s even easier to keep track of everyone’s most (and least) loved Crumbl cookies.

Tyson’s Halloween Chicken Nuggets Are Back – With an Exciting Update

This year, the ghoulishly fun bites will be available for purchase nationwide.

This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute

A self-taught cake artist’s latest creation is going viral on TikTok.

Related Pages