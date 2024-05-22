Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead

It’s official, Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy. But while that doesn’t spell the end of the beloved seafood chain, it has meant the closure of dozens of restaurants around the country. If you’re one of those unlucky folks living near one of the locations Red Lobster is shutting down, then you may be lamenting the loss of some of your favorite dishes. While we can’t recreate “Endless Shrimp” for $20 (even Red Lobster couldn’t deliver on that), we do have these copycat and menu-inspired dishes to help you enjoy a dining-out experience at home.