Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead
Make your favorite menu items at home with these dupes, copycats and more Red Lobster-inspired dishes.
It’s official, Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy. But while that doesn’t spell the end of the beloved seafood chain, it has meant the closure of dozens of restaurants around the country. If you’re one of those unlucky folks living near one of the locations Red Lobster is shutting down, then you may be lamenting the loss of some of your favorite dishes. While we can’t recreate “Endless Shrimp” for $20 (even Red Lobster couldn’t deliver on that), we do have these copycat and menu-inspired dishes to help you enjoy a dining-out experience at home.
Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Luckily, you can buy them frozen or as a dry biscuit mix. But nothing beats a homemade biscuit, which is why we’ve got this recipe for Almost-Famous Cheddar Biscuits utilizing ingredients you’ve probably got in the pantry and fridge already, plus a few key additions, like shortening, fresh parsley and, of course, cheddar cheese. It all comes together in a food processor, with just a quick kneading before they’re ready for the oven. Top with melted, herbaceous garlic butter and you’ll be in Cheddar Bay heaven.
Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
There are few Red Lobster recipes more craveable than crunchy, sweet coconut shrimp, and to satisfy that craving, we’ve got our classic Coconut Shrimp recipe. However, while our recipe recommends a sweet chili or sweet and sour sauce, the Red Lobster version is served with an island-inspired piña colada sauce. For something closer to that, try this Spicy Coconut Dressing (maybe toss in some fresh pineapple), or borrow the mango barbecue sauce from this recipe.
Lobster Dip
Red Lobster’s appetizer combines artichoke, spinach and three cheeses with two kinds of lobster, creating a melty, creamy dip for tortilla chips. If that has your mouth watering, grab your favorite corn chips and try this Hot Artichoke Crab Dip, and even consider swapping in fresh cooked or canned lobster meat to keep things as close to the O.G. as possible.
Teri Lyn Fisher
Lobster Bisque
When it comes to soups, Red Lobster’s Lobster Bisque is a fan favorite, both as a side dish and a dipping sauce for those Cheddar Bay Biscuits. To get that rich, lobster-y soup at home, try this recipe for Creamy Lobster Bisque, which requires making your own lobster stock out of the discarded shells. The results are worth the effort.
Caitlin Ochs
Garlic Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp + butter + garlic. Need we say more? Our best Shrimp Scampi recipe, featuring a lemony, garlic butter sauce, comes together in a skillet in minutes, and way faster than you can order takeout.
Bar Harbor Lobster Bake
Named after the town on the lobster-rich waters of Maine, it’s no wonder this dish is chock full of baked lobster and other shellfish atop linguine and a garlic, white wine broth. For a similar, but fiery, version of the dish, try Grilled Seafood Pasta Fra Diavolo. If you’re not into spice, simply reduce the amount of chili pepper flakes and chile pepper.
Brownie Overboard
Did you leave any room for dessert? One of Red Lobster’s classics is relatively easy to recreate at home with some vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate and caramel sauces. The trick is to have some warm brownies to begin with, so we’d recommend making your own, like the decadent bittersweet treats in this Dark Chocolate Brownie Sundae recipe. If you’re all about those crispy brownie edges, you’ll want to try this Waffled Brownie Sundae. And if you’re following a vegan diet, don’t worry, we’ve got an egg- and dairy-free version, too (just top with your favorite plant-based vanilla ice cream).
