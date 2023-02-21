Starbucks Is Putting Olive Oil in Its Drinks – Is This the Next Revolution in Coffee?

While, alas, we were unable to sample the Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini (Starbucks Reserve Espresso, vodka and vanilla bean syrup topped off with olive-oil-and-sweet-cream “golden foam”), we were were able to taste the Oleato Iced Cortado, which also evoked a cocktail in its presentation. Made with Starbucks Reserve Espresso, demerara syrup, a dash of orange bitters and oatmilk, the drink is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and served over ice. An orange peel garnish brings out the beverage’s citrus notes and brings this delicious cold drink neck-and-neck with the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew as the beverage in the new lineup we are most likely to order again.