Here It Is: The Salad Dressing Recipe Olivia Wilde Shared With Us in 2020
It is remarkably similar to a Nora Ephron vinaigrette recipe the director recently shared on Instagram.
Amidst swirling rumors, Olivia Wilde hilariously took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share what appears to be an allusion to her ‘special dressing.’ The director and actress posted a page from Heartburn, Nora Ephron’s 1983 recipe-peppered autobiographical novel about her marriage to and divorce from journalist Carl Bernstein.
Embedded in a block of prose, the page contains instructions for a truly seductive-sounding vinaigrette: “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive,” the author writes.
The Ephron recipe to which Wilde has now directed our attention closely resembles a vinaigrette in a Roasted Salmon Salad with Zucchini and Potatoes recipe the actress/director shared during a 2020 appearance on Food Network’s Questlove’s Potluck. That dish included a salad dressing made with red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and olive oil whisked in slowly, but the proportions were somewhat different and it also included honey, salt and garlic.
Both dressings sound delicious — and we could see feeling upset if a loved one shared them with someone other than us. But we’re not going there. Salad dressing, people. We are talking about salad dressing here, and salad dressing only!
