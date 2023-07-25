On National Avocado Day, Guac Will Not Be Extra at Chipotle

Along with the free guac deal, Chipotle is also marking National Avocado Day by offering fans a shot at two free tickets to a concert of their choice. For this “Get In The Pit” promo, on July 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Chipotle will drop text-to-win codes in Threads posts every hour at the top of the hour via @chipotle. The 1,000th person to text the designated code to 888222 will snag a pair of tickets to a concert or music festival of their choice. There will be one winner every hour, and in all, 13 people will win a pair of free tickets.