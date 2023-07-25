Recipes
On National Avocado Day, Guac Will Not Be Extra at Chipotle

Guacamole fans should circle July 31 on their calendars for the free add-on.

July 25, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Guacamole

Everyone knows guacamole is extra at Chipotle. That’s by now a long-accepted — and frequently lamented — fact of life. However, the chain has just shared news that might bowl over those who feel that their bowl or burrito isn’t complete without guac on top: For one glorious day, guacamole can be had for free at Chipotle.

To celebrate National Avocado Day, which falls on Monday, July 31, Chipotle is offering its Rewards members free guacamole — either on the side or on top of any entrée purchase. To get the free guac deal, members just need to use the digital-only promo code AVO2023 at checkout on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and chipotle.ca.

Along with the free guac deal, Chipotle is also marking National Avocado Day by offering fans a shot at two free tickets to a concert of their choice. For this “Get In The Pit” promo, on July 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Chipotle will drop text-to-win codes in Threads posts every hour at the top of the hour via @chipotle. The 1,000th person to text the designated code to 888222 will snag a pair of tickets to a concert or music festival of their choice. There will be one winner every hour, and in all, 13 people will win a pair of free tickets.

“National Avocado Day, one of our most popular ‘Chipotdays,’ has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief brand officer, says in a press statement. “We’re excited to continue the tradition this year by offering free concerts and fresh, hand-mashed guac to our fans.”

It has been a big month for Chipotle guac, which is made by hand daily with Hass avocados, citrus juice, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno and kosher salt. Last week, the chain announced it was testing a prototype for a robot, Autocado, that would help its employees make guac.

