Chipotle Is Testing a Robot That Will Help Make Guacamole

So how does Autocado work? First, an employee loads the robot, which can hold as many as 25 pounds of avocados at once, with a full case of ripe avocados and selects the size setting. The avocados are vertically oriented, one by one, and then moved over to the processing device. The machine then slices the avocados in half, removes their cores and skin, and discards the waste. It then deposits them in a stainless-steel bowl at the bottom of the machine, where an employee collects the bowl of skinned, cored and sliced avocados, moves it to the countertop, adds ingredients and hand mashes it to create guacamole.