Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s OnePot Bucatini Bolognese as seen on Food Network.
One-Pot Bucatini Bolognese
Trending Recipes
Stuffed Plantain Boats
Stuffed Plantain Boats
Food Network Kitchen’s Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs, as seen on Food Network.
Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
One-Pot Cheeseburger Macaroni
Confetti Mochi Cookies
Confetti Mochi Cookies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Alex vs. America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Fall Is Officially Here: Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return August 30
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
Currently Obsessed With...
Food Network Kitchen’s Fluffy Japanese Pancakes for One-Off Recipes, as seen on Food Network.
Recipes That Are Basically Made for Instagram + TikTok
The Chewy Snacks Restaurant Chefs Swear By
Shop
What's New
5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami
The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything
You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event
A photo showing a young girl's hands using a wooden spatula to mix her cookie batter. She is at her kitchen at home and is baking chocolate chip cookies.
Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!)
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

These Cargo Pants Are Made From Chipotle Napkins

Made by designer Nicole McLaughlin, they also turn into shorts. (Whether you wipe your hands on them is up to you.)

September 06, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle/Nicole McLaughlin

Photo courtesy of Chipotle/Nicole McLaughlin

Welcome to the moment when the questions “what am I going to wear today?” and “what am I going to do with all these takeout napkins?” improbably align.

Whimsical sustainable-fashion designer and genius upcycler Nicole McLaughlin has teamed up with Chipotle on an article of clothing that is as practical and economical as it is fetching: cargo zip-off pants made from Chipotle napkins.

“wipe your hands on your pants!” McLaughlin quips on Instagram, alongside several photos and a video showing off her fabulous fast casual-food-compatible couture. (The legs of the drawstring pants zip off and — voila! — shorts!)

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Chipotle/Nicole McLaughlin

Photo courtesy of Chipotle/Nicole McLaughlin

Not surprisingly, McLaughlin’s post has generated tens of thousands of likes and a whole lot of responses, both appreciative and amusing.

“Guac extra?” wonders one commenter.

“Hands would always be so clean,” marvels another.

“Now I know what to do with all the extra napkins I take for no reason,” declares a third.

“I think I have a deconstructed pair of those in my glovebox,” a fourth shares.

McLaughlin’s zip-off napkin pants actually trace their origins back to a jokey “Napkin Shorts” meme shared by Chipotle in the summer of 2021.

“With our commitment to sustainable food and fashion, Nicole was the perfect partner to help us bring the ‘Napkin Cargo Pants’ to life tastefully and responsibly,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, tells QSR Magazine.

Chipotle also posted images and videos of McLaughlin’s paper-forward creation on its Instagram page, but with the completely opposite direction: “Please don’t wipe your ✋ on these,” the chain’s social media requests.

Hmmm. We’re not sure whether to take our guidance from the designer or the chain. But we’re definitely taking Chipotle’s advice in response to one Instagrammer’s query as to whether the pants were “machine washable.”

Chipotle’s social media team hastened to respond that they “wouldn't recommend” it.

Yeah, if you were able to get your (salsa-streaked) hands on a pair of these babies (and alas, Chipotle has no plans to sell them at this time), you would definitely want to keep them around a while …

Related Content:

Chipotle Is Testing a New Spicy Protein Option, Chicken Al Pastor

Everything You Need to Know to Survive in Your Dorm Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

Next Up

Are Subway’s Sandwiches Actually Made with Bread?

Ireland’s Supreme Court says no.

Where Can You Try Chipotle’s Plant-Based Chorizo?

The vegan protein, currently being tested in select markets, is the first since it debuted sofritas in 2014.

You’re About to See A Lot More Chipotle Drive-Thrus

The chain is planning to open about 200 more "Chipotlanes" this year.

This "Pasta" Dish Made Me Fall in Love with Veggie Noodles

Are rutabaga noodles the answer to your low-carb pasta cravings?

S’mores Boards Are TikTok’s Newest Craze, and They’re Made for Summer

They’re the latest way people are reinventing charcuterie boards.

Chipotle Launches New Smoked Brisket That Took Two Years to Perfect

The new protein option is currently available in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle Has the Perfect Gift for That Friend Who Hates Cilantro

It’s not their fault the green herb tastes like soap.

Chipotle Is Hosting Its Own Drag Competition in Honor of Pride Month

Proceeds from drag stars Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi and Gottmik’s special menu items will go toward an LGBTQIA+ organization of their choice.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Made All Of Our Holiday Dreams Come True

This holiday season just got a lot more merry.

Carvel's New Crunchies Cereal Is What Childhood Dreams (and Ice Cream Cakes) Are Made Of

But there’s a catch.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Big Bad Budget Battle

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Creami Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything Sep 2, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

You Don't Want to Miss Hestan's September Skillet Event Sep 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Cooking and Baking Kits Kids Can Handle All By Themselves (Really!) Sep 2, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Great Jones and Molly Baz Dutch Oven Collab Just Restocked Sep 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Coconut Waters, According to Food Network Staffers Aug 31, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

10 Gadgets to Get Your Kitchen Ready for Halloween Aug 30, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Essential Apple Gadgets You Need This Fall Aug 30, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year Aug 31, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Lodge Launches Beautiful Cast Iron Day of the Dead Cookware Aug 29, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Is 20% Off This Week Aug 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

9 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 26, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

What A Dozen Cousins’ Ibraheem Basir Can’t Live Without in His Kitchen Aug 24, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Rastelli's Meat Delivery Service and the Steaks Were Truly Impressive Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Lunch Boxes for Heading Back to the Office Aug 25, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

How to Clean the Most Annoying Kitchen Surfaces Sep 2, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Rothy's Latest Shoe Collab Is Made with 72,000 Recycled Water Bottles Aug 23, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Non-Toxic Cookware, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Genius Silverware Tray Is the Space-Saving Solution You Need Aug 24, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Products You Need to Keep Bugs Away from Your Summer Barbecue Aug 25, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Swedish Dishcloths Are the Sustainable Paper Towel Solution You've Been Waiting For Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Why Your Kitchen Needs an Anti-Fatigue Mat Aug 23, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen