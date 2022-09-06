These Cargo Pants Are Made From Chipotle Napkins
Made by designer Nicole McLaughlin, they also turn into shorts. (Whether you wipe your hands on them is up to you.)
Welcome to the moment when the questions “what am I going to wear today?” and “what am I going to do with all these takeout napkins?” improbably align.
Whimsical sustainable-fashion designer and genius upcycler Nicole McLaughlin has teamed up with Chipotle on an article of clothing that is as practical and economical as it is fetching: cargo zip-off pants made from Chipotle napkins.
“wipe your hands on your pants!” McLaughlin quips on Instagram, alongside several photos and a video showing off her fabulous fast casual-food-compatible couture. (The legs of the drawstring pants zip off and — voila! — shorts!)
Not surprisingly, McLaughlin’s post has generated tens of thousands of likes and a whole lot of responses, both appreciative and amusing.
“Guac extra?” wonders one commenter.
“Hands would always be so clean,” marvels another.
“Now I know what to do with all the extra napkins I take for no reason,” declares a third.
“I think I have a deconstructed pair of those in my glovebox,” a fourth shares.
McLaughlin’s zip-off napkin pants actually trace their origins back to a jokey “Napkin Shorts” meme shared by Chipotle in the summer of 2021.
“With our commitment to sustainable food and fashion, Nicole was the perfect partner to help us bring the ‘Napkin Cargo Pants’ to life tastefully and responsibly,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, tells QSR Magazine.
Chipotle also posted images and videos of McLaughlin’s paper-forward creation on its Instagram page, but with the completely opposite direction: “Please don’t wipe your ✋ on these,” the chain’s social media requests.
Hmmm. We’re not sure whether to take our guidance from the designer or the chain. But we’re definitely taking Chipotle’s advice in response to one Instagrammer’s query as to whether the pants were “machine washable.”
Chipotle’s social media team hastened to respond that they “wouldn't recommend” it.
Yeah, if you were able to get your (salsa-streaked) hands on a pair of these babies (and alas, Chipotle has no plans to sell them at this time), you would definitely want to keep them around a while …
