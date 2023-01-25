Trader Joe’s Announces This Year’s Customer Choice Awards – Which Products Made The Cut?

“As the years have gone on, some products have so consistently won in their category (or even multiple categories) that we felt the time was right to take them out of contention, so that other products might get their turn in the spotlight,” Trader Joe’s explains. “At the same time, we wanted to make sure these overachievers were given their due recognition — something permanent. And so now, at the start of 2023, we've created the Trader Joe’s Product Hall of Fame and inducted its first class of honorees, each at least a five-time winner of their respective categories.”