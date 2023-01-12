Why I Go Out of My Way to Buy All My Snacks at Aldi
Trust me, it's worth a second trip to the grocery store.
When it comes to food shopping my husband and I have it down pat. After a couple years of living together, we know how to curate the ultimate list of things that need restocked, have found the perfect time of day to shop (Thursday nights, when our go-to store is emptiest) and we’ve even memorized which aisles we have to make our way down—and which ones we can completely ignore to save time. We’re in and out of there in 30 minutes, tops!
And, even though we’ve mastered how to shop quickly and conveniently as a whole, there’s always plenty of room for improvement. Lately, we’ve been focusing on budgeting—and we’ve learned that it’s actually worth shopping at two places instead of one! We realized that, while our normal store is great for purchasing our staple items, our snacking habits are where our expenses tend to run high. Enter Aldi.
Aldi, known for their low prices and weekly specials, has become a great way to buy all our crave-worthy snacks without breaking the bank. You can score big on name-brand chips, pretzels and cookies, but it’s even better to discover new snacks under Aldi’s house brands.
They say never shop hungry...but you can if you’re buying all your snacks at Aldi!
