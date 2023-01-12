Why I Go Out of My Way to Buy All My Snacks at Aldi

When it comes to food shopping my husband and I have it down pat. After a couple years of living together, we know how to curate the ultimate list of things that need restocked, have found the perfect time of day to shop (Thursday nights, when our go-to store is emptiest) and we’ve even memorized which aisles we have to make our way down—and which ones we can completely ignore to save time. We’re in and out of there in 30 minutes, tops!