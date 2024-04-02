Recipes
10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse

Get ready for the moment with glasses, and plenty of snacks.

April 02, 2024
By: Samantha Lande

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Moon Pie

Photo courtesy of Moon Pie

On April 8, 2024, North America will experience a total solar eclipse, where the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the face of the sun. It’s a big deal. The United States won’t see another total eclipse for another 20 years. Cities like Indianapolis, Cleveland, Dallas and Austin are all on the path of totality, meaning you should be able to see the moon completely block the sun.

The eclipse is a phenomenon worth celebrating and there are plenty of ways to do so. From limited-edition flavors to freebie deals, here’s what you need to celebrate the Solar Eclipse.

PunkStargonaut-Flavors-SpaceDust-2

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Photo courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s Ice Cream: The Punk Stargonaut collection, launched exclusively for the eclipse is a creative and explosive collection of four flavors including the tart, hot-pink hued Nebula Berry, the tropical Cosmic Bloom, juicy grape Purple Star born, and the returning cereal milk tasting Supermoon. Each scoop in the shop comes with Eclipse glasses until April 5. Plus, on April 8 you can top your ice cream with space dust (a.k.a. popping candy).

Burger King: BOGO Whoppers all-day on April 8 is Burger King’s way of celebrating the solar eclipse. You’ll have to be a rewards member and text ECLIPSE to 251251 to get the discount offer.

Blue Moon: Starting on April 3, Blue Moon will offer Blue Moon Eclipse Sips, a limited-time kit to make watching the eclipse a bit more fun. Beer sold separately, the $25 set includes four Blue Moon pint glasses in a glow-in-the-dark box, black light coasters and a flashlight and “moon dust” that makes their Belgian-Style wheat ale shimmer and glow when added.

Garbo’s: If you find yourself in Austin, Texas during the Eclipse, head to lobster roll joint Garbo’s (Austin locations) between April 6 to 8 for their special Eclipse Lobster roll, a mix of Maine lobster and lemon aioli stuffed in a black-out Easy Tiger bun topped with edible gold flakes and silver stars. Plus a pair of eclipse glasses, while supplies last, of course.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Sun Chips

Photo courtesy of Sun Chips

Sun Chips: Just like the solar eclipse is a fleeting moment, so is your chance to grab these special-edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips in a special solar eclipse bag. You’ll have four minutes and 27 seconds at 1:33 CT on April 8 to claim your bag and eclipse swag. There are only 100 bags available, so act fast.

Smoothie King: Through April 8, Smoothie King is offering the brand-new Eclipse Berry Blitz made with bananas, wild blueberries, apples, a blueberry juice blend and a white grape lemon juice blend, protein blend and blue spirulina. Those visiting a Smoothie King in the path of the eclipse will receive special Smoothie King branded eclipse glasses, too.

Moonpie: With a name like Moon Pie how can you not offer something for the eclipse? Enter the Solar Eclipse Survival Kit, a box filled with six mini chocolate moonpies to munch on during the Solar eclipse. You can find them online or in stores like Walmart, Dollar Tree and select grocers.

Great Lakes Brewing: Cleveland is in the path of totality this eclipse so it’s no surprise to see one of Cleveland’s top brewers getting in on the action. The Vanilla Blackout Stout, a rich dark stout with a hint of vanilla, comes in a cool eclipse can that you can grab throughout the Midwest or you can grab the beer on tap in Cleveland.

Sonic: Head to the drive-thru for this special-edition Blackout Slush Float, with a black slush base that supposedly tastes like cotton candy and dragonfruit, vanilla soft serve and blue and purple “galaxy” sprinkles.

Pizza Hut: On April 8, Pizza Hut will offer their $12 large pizza with unlimited toppings special under the guise of “Total Eclipse of the Hut.”

