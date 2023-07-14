Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Bobby Flay's Crepes Suzette
Crepes Suzette
Trending Recipes
Grilled Cobb Salad
The Best Pepper Steak
The Best Pepper Steak
Peaches 'n' Cream Scones
Pulled Pork
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats
Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
Currently Obsessed With...
Boy Smells and Magnolia Launch a Candle Scented After the Bakery’s Iconic Banana Pudding
This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items
Shop
What's New
Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker
This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop
7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Burger King Thailand Released a Cheeseburger That Was Simply a Stack of 20 Cheese Slices Between Two Buns

There was no meat to be found.

July 14, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Cheeseburger

1234979448

Photo by: NurPhoto/Getty Images

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Have you ever bitten into a Burger King cheeseburger and thought to yourself, “Wow, this would be so much better without the burger and with significantly more cheese — and nothing but cheese — between the halves of this sesame-seed bun?”

It is then, presumably, for people precisely like you that Burger King Thailand has released a meatless burger featuring 20 slices of cheese, which it is calling a “Real Cheeseburger” and promoting as a full-on “cheeseburger extravaganza.”

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King! Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!” Burger King Thailand reassured all skeptics on its official Facebook page.

A slew of people have posted images of their cheeseburgers-without-the-burger on social media. A quick-click translation offers a window into their responses:

“Delicious.”

“It's so worth a try.

“My heart is out dancing.”

“Stuffed with cheese.”

“Satisfied.”

Some folks embellished, adding lettuce and cheese, or, in one case, a burger between the heaps of cheese. (Adding a burger or anything else defeats the purpose, we say. Though, come to think of it, we’re not 100 percent sure what the purpose is — or whether one is necessary.)

Priced at 109 Thai Baht, or about $3.14 USD, and available with even more cheese for an up-charge, the burgers were available for a brief time only: July 11 through 13.

“If you haven't tried, you need to hurry up!” Urged Burger King Thailand toward the end of the Real Cheeseburgers run.

However, given the overwhelmingly positive response — not to mention the ease of creating these slap-a-bunch-of-cheese-on-a-bun-and-call-it-a-day sandwiches, it doesn’t seem like a stretch to imagine that they could, at some point, make a return.

“It’s over,” one commenter lamented at the end of the cheese-y run.

To which we respond, with all due hope: For now …?

Coda: There are now reports that the Real Cheeseburgers are still available, at least at some Burger King Thailand locations. Because … why not?!

Related Content:

Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain

Subway Debuts New Deli Heroes Featuring Freshly Sliced Meats

These Are the 10 Best Grills of 2023, According to Grilling Experts

Next Up

Burger King Is Sprinkling Everything Bagel Seasoning on Your Favorite Menu Items

The popular seasoning has already made its way to just about everything.

An Artist Flung a McDonald’s Burger Pickle Onto the Ceiling – Now It’s Worth $6,200

The pickle is still there, stuck only by its own juices and residual burger sauce.

The One Secret Ingredient Bobby Flay Uses to Make Perfect Burgers

Hint: It's in your kitchen right now.

Subway Unveils Footlong Baked Potato Chip

It’s absurd ... and awesome?

McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries on July 13

Hooray for National French Fry Day!

Pizza Hut’s New Pickle Pizza Is a Big Dill for Pickle Lovers

We had to!

The One Cheese Bobby Flay Will Never Put on His Burger

Plus five other things we learned from taking his burger course.

McDonald’s Is Making Changes to Its Iconic Burgers

It promises the tweaks will make them 'even better.'

The Secret to Making an In-N-Out-Inspired Burger at Home

There's one surprising ingredient that's key.

How to Make Leftover Fries Crispy

Nobody will know they didn't just come out of the deep fryer.

On TV

On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation

9pm | 8c

What's New

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One Jul 14, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Jul 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jul 11, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jun 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items Jun 15, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 15, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 23, 2023

By: Patty Lee

16 Pink Products That Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Jun 28, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson