Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

And so it went, for weeks, with Tominsky extending 30 days to 40 and looking increasingly worse for chicken-eating wear, yet also increasingly determined, until this past Sunday. At noon on November 6, in an otherwise joyless spot (a forlorn pier near and abandoned Walmart), Tominsky capped off his fowl journey in a public display of chicken eating, inviting a city still smarting from sports-championship losses (the Phillies, the Union) to experience the transcendent, if transient, pleasures of a mission accomplished.