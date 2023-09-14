What Does Arby’s New Venison and Elk Burger Taste Like?

So, what does this purportedly gamey burger taste like? Arby’s sent me a Big Game Burger to try, and it certainly delivers on not tasting like your average beef burger. On its own, the patty definitely has that earthier, funkier flavor of elk and venison, and texturally it’s akin to biting into a bison burger. While I’m not the biggest fan of game meat, I did enjoy the burger as a whole. The cherry sauce was not overpowering like a barbeque sauce might be, but helps break up that gaminess along with the sour pickles. That gamey flavor, along with the crunchy onion and melty cheese textures, adds up to a meaty burger you don’t get to eat everyday.