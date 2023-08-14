Domino’s Pizzas Are Half-Off This Week
The pizza chain wants customers to savor the last few weeks of summer.
In the summer heat, some evenings, the last thing you feel like doing is cooking. Maybe you’ve spent the day at the beach or the pool. Or you have a house full of hot and hungry guests. Or it’s just … August. Those are the kind of nights pizza delivery is made for.
Domino’s apparently knows this, because this week — August 14 through August 20 — the pizza chain is offering customers who order online 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas. The half-off deal is valid at all corporate and franchise-owned Domino’s locations across the United States.
“Believe it or not, back-to-school season is quickly approaching,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president — chief brand officer, says in a press statement. “Since summer is winding down, we wanted to give customers a special deal to enjoy during the last few days of the season, and what better deal than half off pizza?”
You can avail yourself of Domino’s half-off deal on either carryout or delivery orders, including Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, the recently launched delivery option that basically lets you drop a pin on a map on the Domino’s app indicating where you are — wherever you are: parks, baseball fields, beaches, random street corners — and get a pizza delivered precisely there.
Available on orders placed via the Domino’s website or mobile app or the Domino’s AnyWare ordering platforms on Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the 50-percent deal off pertains to any menu-priced pizza, including specialty pizzas like the Deluxe, Buffalo Chicken or Spinach and Feta pies.
“We hope customers make the most of summer’s final days by taking advantage of this offer and ordering their favorite pizza online,” Trumbull says. “Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious pizza with family and friends.”
No argument there.
