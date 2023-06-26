You Can Now Order Domino’s Pizza to Wherever You Are With ‘Pinpoint Delivery’
To campsites, beaches, ballparks, random park benches...
We’re used to getting pizza delivered to our doorstep, but what about directly to our seat at a ballpark or towel at the beach or poolside deck chair or the random park bench we’ve plopped down on because we’re hungry and can’t go a step further without a nice, hot slice? Yeah, that kind of pizza-on-the-random-spot delivery service seems like a dream. Now, thanks to Domino’s and technology, it’s a reality.
The pizza chain has just launched Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, which basically lets you drop a pin on a map on the Domino’s app indicating where you are and get a pizza delivered there. Anywhere? Yes, pretty much wherever you are — beach, pool, ballpark, campsites, random park bench — as long as it’s within the delivery zone of a Domino’s store. No address needed.
“No address? No problem,” Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president, chief digital officer, says in a press statement. “With Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, customers can get their favorite menu items just about wherever their adventure takes them – whether they’re soaking up the sun at a beach or having a picnic with friends in the park.”
Once you’ve placed and prepaid for your order, you can also track your delivery driver’s GPS location using the technology and receive text-notification updates about your pizza’s progress and ETA.
Along with your order, you’ll provide a description of yourself — for instance, what you’re wearing — to help your driver identify you. You can also activate a signal, or “spotlight,” on the Domino’s tracker page that allows you to access a full-screen Domino’s logo on your phone so you can hold it up to let your delivery driver know you’re the person who ordered the pizza.
“Domino’s is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin,” says Thomas-Moore. “We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that.”
Very cool. However, a few notes of caution: Don’t wander off to a new spot after you place your on-the-spot order, because once you place it, your pickup location can’t be changed. And try not to fall back to sleep on your beach towel or get too caught up in the ballgame, because once your driver arrives at your indicated location, you’ll have only four minutes to connect with them to grab your order. You can only expect your hard-working, schlepping-around-everywhere pizza delivery person to wait so long …
