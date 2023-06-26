Recipes
This is the receipe for Ree Drummond's Black Been Burger
Black Bean Burger
Food Network Kitchenâ s quinoa bowl with chicken and avocado cream sauce as seen on Food Network.
Quinoa Bowl with Chicken and Avocado Cream
Food Network Kitchen's Waving Flag Cake.
Waving Flag Cake
Hot Honey Tofu for 2
Hot Honey Tofu for Two
Caprese Salad Sub Sandwich
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
Why You Shouldn't Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
McDonald's New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
The 25 Most Iconic Dishes Featured in Sex and the City
Pizza Hut's New Pickle Pizza Is a Big Dill for Pickle Lovers
This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It
The Best Things to Buy at H Mart
Anyday product shoot in Napa, Calif. Nader Khouri 2020
Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware
Close up of young woman grocery shopping in a supermarket. Standing by the aisle, holding a bottle of marmalade, reading the nutritional label and checking ingredients at the back
The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can't Live Without
We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer
Stylish interior of modern kitchen
14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen
You Can Now Order Domino's Pizza to Wherever You Are With 'Pinpoint Delivery'

To campsites, beaches, ballparks, random park benches...

June 26, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Pizza Restaurants

We’re used to getting pizza delivered to our doorstep, but what about directly to our seat at a ballpark or towel at the beach or poolside deck chair or the random park bench we’ve plopped down on because we’re hungry and can’t go a step further without a nice, hot slice? Yeah, that kind of pizza-on-the-random-spot delivery service seems like a dream. Now, thanks to Domino’s and technology, it’s a reality.

The pizza chain has just launched Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, which basically lets you drop a pin on a map on the Domino’s app indicating where you are and get a pizza delivered there. Anywhere? Yes, pretty much wherever you are — beach, pool, ballpark, campsites, random park bench — as long as it’s within the delivery zone of a Domino’s store. No address needed.

“No address? No problem,” Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president, chief digital officer, says in a press statement. “With Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, customers can get their favorite menu items just about wherever their adventure takes them – whether they’re soaking up the sun at a beach or having a picnic with friends in the park.”

Once you’ve placed and prepaid for your order, you can also track your delivery driver’s GPS location using the technology and receive text-notification updates about your pizza’s progress and ETA.

Along with your order, you’ll provide a description of yourself — for instance, what you’re wearing — to help your driver identify you. You can also activate a signal, or “spotlight,” on the Domino’s tracker page that allows you to access a full-screen Domino’s logo on your phone so you can hold it up to let your delivery driver know you’re the person who ordered the pizza.

“Domino’s is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin,” says Thomas-Moore. “We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that.”

Very cool. However, a few notes of caution: Don’t wander off to a new spot after you place your on-the-spot order, because once you place it, your pickup location can’t be changed. And try not to fall back to sleep on your beach towel or get too caught up in the ballgame, because once your driver arrives at your indicated location, you’ll have only four minutes to connect with them to grab your order. You can only expect your hard-working, schlepping-around-everywhere pizza delivery person to wait so long …

