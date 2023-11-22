The Most Instagrammed Chain Restaurant May Surprise You

As for why TGI Fridays has the right vibes to top the list, Affordable Seating offered this analysis: “They are known for their iconic red and white striped interior, featuring memorabilia and eclectic artwork on their walls. The lighting is typically designed to be warm and inviting, with pendant lights, chandeliers, and other decorative lighting used to create a lively atmosphere.” Meanwhile, second place Olive Garden errs more on the side of earth tones and comforting ambiance (probably because of that whole “when you’re here, you’re family” thing). In the case of all of the top-Instagrammed chains, the common thread seems to be layouts and atmospheres that invite and encourage groups and social gatherings — in other words, occasions that invite taking a few pics.