If You Don’t Already Know About These Chain Restaurant Hacks, You Should

Often, you can get rewards simply by signing up for an account at chain restaurants. When you sign up for MyPanera, you get a free pastry, sweet treat or bagel with any purchase. You will also get free delivery for 30 days. If you want that caffeine boost without breaking the bank, sign up for the Unlimited Sips Club subscription. The subscription is $11.99 per month or $119.99 (saving 17 percent) per year and gives you unlimited coffees, teas, fountain beverages and Charged Lemonades.