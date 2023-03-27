Recipes
Peanut Butter Bars with Salted Chocolate Ganache
If You Don't Already Know About These Chain Restaurant Hacks, You Should

Make your orders that much better.

March 27, 2023
By: Meagan Adler

1431387075

Photo by: Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

Hacks for chain restaurants like the McDonald’s round egg and the viral TikTok $2 burrito have been taking over the internet. Whether it’s placing orders ahead of time, signing up for rewards programs or knowing about budget-friendly menu items, there are so many simple ways to improve the orders at your go-to spots. Get to know which apps to download, how to get discounted items and more tips and tricks to up your ordering game.

94869819

Photo by: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bloomberg/Getty Images

McDonald’s

Instead of ordering a Big Mac, order a McDouble without ketchup and mustard and add lettuce and Big Mac Sauce. You’ll save about $2 and end up with an order that is basically a Big Mac without the extra bun in the center.

For a breakfast sandwich glam up, ask to replace the folded egg with a round egg. The folded egg comes prepackaged while the round egg is a freshly cracked egg that is cooked in an egg ring.

Starbucks

The coffee lines at the airport are always so long and stressful. Next time you’re waiting in the security line, order your coffee ahead through the Starbucks app and breeze right to your gate with your favorite latte in hand in no time.

Panera

Often, you can get rewards simply by signing up for an account at chain restaurants. When you sign up for MyPanera, you get a free pastry, sweet treat or bagel with any purchase. You will also get free delivery for 30 days. If you want that caffeine boost without breaking the bank, sign up for the Unlimited Sips Club subscription. The subscription is $11.99 per month or $119.99 (saving 17 percent) per year and gives you unlimited coffees, teas, fountain beverages and Charged Lemonades.

@hannahhuts

CHIPOTLE HACK LISTEN UP‼️🌯

♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

Chipotle

If you order half portions of two proteins instead of one, you’ll probably get a little extra protein all around in your burrito or burrito bowl. For a Chipotle meal under $2, try TikToker @hannahhuts’ hack – a pinto bean and cheese burrito with extra beans.

Sam’s Club and Costco

One of the most underrated hacks is buying discounted gift cards for yourself. Sam’s Club and Costco sell multipacks of gift cards to fast food restaurants at discounted rates that are great ways to save money on your orders.

Sonic

Place your Sonic order online or through the Sonic app and get half price drinks and slushies any day, any time. On Tuesdays after 5 p.m, you can also get half price cheeseburgers when you order online or through the app.

Domino’s

If you’re looking to feed a family or group of friends, try Domino’s Perfect Combo which comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, 16-piece Parmesan Bread Bites, eight-piece Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-liter bottle of Coke.

Krispy Kreme

Sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards and get a free doughnut.

Taco Bell

Stop by Taco Bell’s Happier Hour between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $1 drinks and freezes.

Wendy’s

Order a $5 Biggie Bag for a wallet-friendly meal with lots of food. It comes with your choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, a Crispy Chicken BLT or a Double Stack along with a four-piece chicken nugget, small fries and a small drink.

