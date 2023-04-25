Recipes
If Kulfi Isn’t Already in Your Frozen Summer Treat Rotation, It Should Be

With less air than ice cream, this velvety Indian dessert offers rich, indulgent goodness in every bite.

April 25, 2023
By: Megha McSwain

Indian Recipes

Photo by: subodhsathe/Getty Images

subodhsathe/Getty Images

You may scream only for ice cream, but perhaps that’s because you haven’t tried kulfi yet. The popular frozen Indian dessert, made from slow-simmering milk and incorporating fragrant spices like cardamom and saffron, is dense and decadent. And, it isn’t hard to find in the states, or better yet, prepare from scratch at home.

Often referred to as Indian ice cream, kulfi dates back to the Mughal Empire in the 16th century. Its name is derived from the Persian word qulfi, meaning “covered cup.” Historically poured into cylinder-shaped molds, resulting in a long frozen pop when set, kulfi is perfect parts ice-cream and ice pop. The dessert has been presented in a number of ways since, including plopped in a bowl or atop a cone. It remains a staple in Indian and Indian American homes, especially during festive occasions like weddings, Diwali and Holi.

Most commonly, kulfi varieties include flavors like malai, pistachio and mango, but modern takes on the historic dessert reveal countless ways to prepare it using different fruits, nuts and mix-ins.

The summer months offer plenty of opportunities to indulge in sweet frozen treats. Add kulfi to your rotation, whether you make it yourself and keep it in your home freezer, visit a lauded kulfi shop, or buy a pre-packaged pint. If not from your own kitchen, here’s where to get your fix:

Kwality Ice Cream: This famed frozen dessert shop, co-founded by food scientist Dr. Kanti Parekh, specializes in made-from-scratch kulfi and other Indian desserts. With parlors around the country, including in New York, Virginia, Colorado, Texas and California, it has never been easier to taste – or stock up on – your favorite flavors. And at Kwality Ice Cream, there are more than 50 to choose from, available by the scoop or to take away by the pint, the half-gallon, or 2.5-gallon tubs. For a truly epic dessert moment, try the kulfi falooda drink – a rose petal milkshake, rich with rice noodles, basil seeds and topped with scoops of malai kulfi.

Heritage Kulfi: This premium kulfi brand founded by native New Yorker Mansoor Ahmed is available by the pint in Indian grocers, specialty markets and larger retail chains in the Northeast. The company prides itself on making kulfi using all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, and without eggs. The result is a gluten-free, thick, concentrated concoction that comes in a robust selection of flavors like saffron, earl grey, rose water, vanilla bean and coconut.

Kaurina’s: This Dallas-based dessert company uses generational family recipes to produce its all-natural, preservative- and egg-free kulfi bars. Since launching more than 20 years ago, the brand has landed in Whole Foods Market, Central Market and Costco stores across the country. The bars, which feature a variety of flavors conveniently presented on a stick, are mimicked after the traditional style. Stick to a classic with pistachio almond or mango kulfi bars, or try a modern take with the luscious strawberry or rich chocolate flavors.

Related Content:

11 Indulgent Desserts and Sweets to Share at Diwali

5 Best Ice Cream Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

40+ Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands We Love to Stock From

Next Up

Diwali Isn’t a Lavish Celebration for Everyone — But It Can Always Be Joyous

Growing up, Diwali reminded me of what I didn’t have. Today, it’s a time when I reflect on how far I’ve come.

4 Delicious Dishes to Celebrate Diwali at Home

Light up your kitchen with these sweet and savory recipes.

5 Delicious Ways to Use Paneer

Whether you buy it or make it at home, it’s great in everything from cakes to curries.

What Is Indian Black Salt?

The tangy, savory and umami-rich mineral that makes countless South Asian dishes so irresistibly delicious.

Mix-and-Match Icebox Cake

Turn a box of your favorite cookies into a cool no-bake treat with this super simple formula.

What Is Garam Masala? How to Make It and Cook with It

How to cook with this warming Indian spice blend.

A Deep Dive Into Chai: Its History, Its Health Benefits and How to Prepare It

According to the founder of a small batch chai company.

10 Ice Creams You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Door

Your next scoop is only a click away!

Odeng Bokkeum Is the Simple, Comforting Banchan I Can Whip Up with Zero Preparation

It’s my quick fix to taste home away from home.

Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia

As a child, I used to bite my grandmother’s shoulder until I got a fresh batch of halwa. Now, I prepare it every Diwali.

