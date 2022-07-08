Delicious Recipes That Are Perfect for Any Diwali Celebration

Diwali (or the Hindu Festival of Lights) is a celebration of good vanquishing over evil. The holiday is observed with lighting dozens of small lamps called diya, fireworks, rituals, prayers and food. Diwali sweets are a must during this holiday, with friends and family presenting each other with trays and beautifully-wrapped boxes of luxurious confections featuring nuts, milk and expensive spices like saffron and cardamom. These pillowy soft, syrup-soaked fritters are a favorite during the holiday. They can be finicky to make (as they are traditionally made from khoya, a solidified milk product, and need to be fried at a low temperature) but this recipe makes them simpler to prepare by calling for milk powder rather than khoya.