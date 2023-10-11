How Indian Chefs and Hospitality Pros Are Celebrating Diwali

Raghni Naidu, founder of Naidu Wines in Sonoma, enjoys combining old and new traditions by pairing her family’s set Diwali menu with different varietals of Naidu wine. “The highlight of the meal in our house is always Hyderabadi mutton biryani,” she says. The special occasion dish varies in its ingredients from region to region, with the Hyderabadi style of biryani prepared by marinating the meat and then slowly cooking it together with rice and fried onions. She remarks the Naidu Estate Pinot Noir is a suitable pairing. “The notes of rose, pomegranate and pepper come together wonderfully with the biryani and its various accompaniments.” As part of her Diwali dessert spread, Naidu always has a large platter of chum chum, a spongy, cylindrical-shaped sweet with a milk-based, or khoya, stuffing. “I love pairing the chum chum with our Greachche Blanc,” she says. “Its tropical notes of papaya, pear and jasmine round out the creaminess of the khoya, and its slight minerality and acidity go beautifully with the lovely texture this dessert has.” Beyond the harmonious blending of flavors, Naidu boasts that pairing her wines with her favorite Diwali dishes is a full circle moment for her as it encapsulates the very essence of the wine journey she is on.