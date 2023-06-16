Recipes
Recipe of the Day
"The Flash" Spaghetti
Trending Recipes
Fajita Steak Salad with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Maple Bacon Double Cheeseburgers
Rainbow Pride Pops
Food Network Kitchen’s Year of Pancakes, April, Fried Egg Pancakes with Sausage and Bacon
Bacon-Egg-And-Cheese-Stuffed Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Summer Baking Championship
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
The 25 Most Iconic Dishes Featured in Sex and the City
I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation
Currently Obsessed With...
Will Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cones Ever Come Back?
The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000
Shop
What's New
6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer
7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Knife Block Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen
This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Before Indian Weddings, The Party Starts Early with Ladoos

The labor-intensive process of making and rolling ladoos, is half the work and twice the fun when women band together and make it a party before the party.

June 16, 2023
By: Megha McSwain

Related To:

Dessert Indian Recipes Recipes for Parties Wedding Recipes

1285227245

Photo by: Getty Images

Getty Images

In Indian culture, sweets are synonymous with joyful occasions, and few confections are more significant than ladoos are at weddings. The golf ball-sized rounds, made of flour and ghee, are produced in countless flavors across India’s various regions and often grace dessert tables during celebrations of all types. In the days leading up to a wedding, the process of hand-rolling ladoos for use during the week-long festivities is much like the tradition of tamale-making parties, or tamalada, on the night before Christmas.

In my 40 years, I witnessed my mother lovingly partake in the process alongside her pals, and my sister and I began joining in on the fun when each of us got married. In our home, traditional wedding decorations, like marigold garlands, colorful drapes, string lights and candles, would adorn the inside and outside of the house for a solid week before the actual wedding ceremony. Spare bedrooms were warmly prepared for out-of-town guests, rhythmic Bollywood songs provided a lively atmosphere from sunrise to well after sunset, and our home became one big party … before the party.

Beyond tradition, getting together to make ladoos at the start of the week is done for good reason. For us, pre-wedding functions like the mehndi ceremony, when the bride has her hands and feet decorated with henna; and the sangeet, a festive evening of song and dance with both the bride and groom’s family and friends in attendance, were held in the home. That meant we were hosting loads of guests each night, and having hundreds of ladoos on hand made for a great addition to the evening’s dessert table. When packed in compact boxes, they made excellent take-home gifts for guests, and most importantly, they would be used in the wedding ceremony itself as a sweet offering during the puja. So what exactly goes into the ladoo-making process?

Besan-sooji ladoo (sweet balls made of gram-flour/chickpea-flour) being shaped by hand in traditional Indian style

1304625748

Besan-sooji ladoo (sweet balls made of gram-flour/chickpea-flour) being shaped by hand in traditional Indian style

Photo by: Getty Images

Getty Images

For motichoor ladoos, one of the most common types associated with Indian weddings, the process can be time consuming, but not necessarily difficult. Boondi, small balls of gram flour, are fried in ghee in batches, then incorporated with a hot syrup made with saffron and sugar. Each step requires careful attention, as the boondis must be cooked to just the right consistency before being added to the syrup directly from the frying pan. The syrup helps soften the boondis and the mixture becomes the base for the ladoos. Finally, the ladoos are rolled by hand into 1- to 2-inch balls and are ready to eat. As a child, I found it a great thrill to taste the ladoo mixture, in the same way that children do with cake batter or cookie dough.

Suffice it to say, having too many cooks in the kitchen is a good problem to have when making ladoos. Having different people dedicated to the various steps takes the pressure off a single person, and speeds up the process of producing hundreds of ladoos at a time. Half the fun of the gathering is in the companionship, the sharing of stories and chai while working, and all of the taste testing along the way.

Cheetie Kumar, the Indian American chef-owner of (now shuttered) Garland and soon-to-be-open Ajja restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina, feels just as nostalgic about the beloved sweet treat. Kumar spent her formative years living in Chandigarh in the Indian state of Punjab, and recalls her cousins having a double wedding when she was six years old, for which her mother made pinni ladoos.

“I remember my mom’s hands glistening from rolling these rich wheat balls – I don’t know what else to call them,” she says, laughing. “She used to make pinni with roasted wheat flour, sugar and a lot of ghee – enough ghee to make them into balls – and she added in nuts and raisins.”

Like me, Kumar enjoyed eating the ladoo mixture as her mother was shaping them. She admits she had a voracious sweet tooth, and wholly indulged when there were sweets around, but this moment felt special. “I remember it was my first time drinking chai and having pinni.”

For Sana Javeri Kadri, founder and CEO of sustainably focused spice brand Diaspora Co., memories of enjoying ladoos were not limited to weddings. The third generation Mumbaikar has fond memories of visiting one of the original locations of the now famed Brijwasi mithai shop in Mumbai. “I remember getting a few rupees from my grandmother and buying moti choor ladoos for the walk home from school,” says Kadri.

More recently the entrepreneur, who continues to split her time between Oakland, California and Mumbai, India, says she tried her own hand at making moti choor ladoos during a gathering with her friends who run Bombay Sweet Shop, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. “We met up in the Bombay Sweet Shop space and made ladoos. It was so bloody hard, and it takes such expertise, she admits. “You have to labor over a flame and fry things perfectly.”

The challenge is something that eases over time. Today, I can’t confidently say that I could churn out hundreds of ladoos for a wedding – let alone a double wedding – but hopefully, along with my sister, our friends and with guidance from our mothers, one day we will proudly say we did. With sons, daughters, nieces and nephews to taste our ladoo mixtures as we roll, the hope is that the cherished tradition of ladoo-making parties during weddings, and otherwise, remains everlasting.

Related Content:

41 Delicious Indian Recipes Everyone Should Master

This Is One of My Most-Used Wedding Registry Items

11 Chai Blends You’ll Want to Try

Next Up

Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia

As a child, I used to bite my grandmother’s shoulder until I got a fresh batch of halwa. Now, I prepare it every Diwali.

The Best Food Ideas for Wedding Welcome Bags

How to create a welcome gift that speaks your style and will sustain your guests all weekend long.

7 Tips to Make the Most of Your Wedding Tasting

To eat or not to eat? Plus, other things to know before the big day.

What Is Indian Black Salt?

The tangy, savory and umami-rich mineral that makes countless South Asian dishes so irresistibly delicious.

Pavlova Is the Nostalgic Dessert You Need Right Now

Light and pillowy, Pavlova will be the dessert that can take you through the decades any time of the year.

How to Make a Cobbler with Any Fruit

Become an expert and pretty soon you may not even need a recipe.

Game-Day Recipes You Can Make with Your Family

Even the kids can help make this winning lineup.

4 Delicious Dishes to Celebrate Diwali at Home

Light up your kitchen with these sweet and savory recipes.

Diwali Isn’t a Lavish Celebration for Everyone — But It Can Always Be Joyous

Growing up, Diwali reminded me of what I didn’t have. Today, it’s a time when I reflect on how far I’ve come.

5 Delicious Ways to Use Paneer

Whether you buy it or make it at home, it’s great in everything from cakes to curries.

Related Pages