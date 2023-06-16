Before Indian Weddings, The Party Starts Early with Ladoos

Beyond tradition, getting together to make ladoos at the start of the week is done for good reason. For us, pre-wedding functions like the mehndi ceremony, when the bride has her hands and feet decorated with henna; and the sangeet, a festive evening of song and dance with both the bride and groom’s family and friends in attendance, were held in the home. That meant we were hosting loads of guests each night, and having hundreds of ladoos on hand made for a great addition to the evening’s dessert table. When packed in compact boxes, they made excellent take-home gifts for guests, and most importantly, they would be used in the wedding ceremony itself as a sweet offering during the puja. So what exactly goes into the ladoo-making process?