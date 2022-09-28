Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia

Halwa isn’t a complex dessert, nor does it take a lot of time, calling only for 15 minutes on the stove, during which your full attentiveness is needed. The semolina must first be dry roasted, resulting in a nutty smell as it cooks. I was taught not to rush this process. After dry-roasting, the other ingredients (sugar, ghee, nuts) are added, with liquid incorporated gently, so that it evenly distributes. The result is a mixture that mimics the texture of grits or polenta. It’s served hot once ready, but halwa tastes just as good when it’s lukewarm, room temperature or cold. There’s no wrong way to eat it! Nor does it matter what time of day. It’s lovely at teatime or after a meal with a piping hot cup of chai.