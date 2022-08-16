People Have Tied the Knot at These Restaurant Chains – Would You?

Taco Bell: Wedding bells at Taco Bell? It’s totally a thing. “If you have fond memories of date nights at Taco Bell and sharing dreams of your next 40+ years with that certain someone. If nothing is more romantic than sharing a Baja Blast with two straws as you gaze into each other’s eyes. If the ‘Marry Me’ sauce packet is your idea of the perfect love letter and gives you all the feels. Or if you just can’t imagine sharing the bliss of wedding bells without Taco Bell, then it’s time to make it official with your very own Taco Bell wedding inside the chapel at our Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina restaurant,” the chain boasts. The top-floor wedding chapel can accommodate couples hosting 25 wedding guests, overlooks the Las Vegas strip, and features a Taco Bell-themed wedding archway. The wedding package — priced at $807.01 (including tax, but not the marriage license … that’s BYO) for a half-hour ceremony and reception — can be booked with as little advance notice as four hours and comes with an ordained officiant and wedding swag including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, ‘Just Married’ T-shirts, champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a Taco Party Pack. You can also borrow a Taco Bell Sauce Packet bouquet to carry with you down the aisle.