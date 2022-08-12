You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room

Part of Pabst Blue Ribbon’s resurgence as a hipster brew of choice in recent years: a certain blue-collar Americana ’80s nostalgia. You may not have lived through that chapter in the beer brand’s history. (Glimpse it in this 1983 PBR commercial featuring Jason Alexander. Tagline: “Pabst is the place!”) No matter. Now you can be transported back in time and fully immerse yourself in that era with an overnight stay at a Pabst Blue Ribbon-themed motel. In a nod toward the vintage ad campaign, the belovedly basic beer brand is calling it “Pabst: The Place.”