The Great Food Truck Race Returns with Food Truck Pros vs Talented Rookies

For the first time in the show’s history, The Great Food Truck Race is pitting industry pros against talented up-and-coming rookies in a David vs. Goliath battle of the best food on wheels. Hosted by Tyler Florence, nine teams from across the country with specialties ranging from Jamaican tacos to modern Pakistani street food to elevated vegan dishes must prove their culinary expertise, marketing savvy and selling skills in action-packed challenges to beat their rivals and stay in the race. Los Angeles has long led the food truck movement, and this season’s action takes place right in the center of the industry’s booming business. Kicking off with all nine teams showcasing a dish that defines their business, the race then hits the baseball field to serve Little League players and their families with a visit from LA Dodgers player Mookie Betts. Other challenges include using Chef Antonia Lofaso’s well-known restaurant dishes as inspiration for their own menus, creating social media content to draw crowds and cooking for guest judges Chef Jet Tila, Chef Joe Sasto and last season’s winner, Señoreata’s Evanice Holz. All the action culminates in a head-to-head finale where only one team is awarded a life-changing $50,000 grand prize. The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath premieres with a supersized episode on Sunday, June 18 at 8|7c on Food Network.