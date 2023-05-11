The Great Food Truck Race Returns with Food Truck Pros vs Talented Rookies
The trucks get rolling around Los Angeles Sunday, June 18 at 8|7c.
For the first time in the show’s history, The Great Food Truck Race is pitting industry pros against talented up-and-coming rookies in a David vs. Goliath battle of the best food on wheels. Hosted by Tyler Florence, nine teams from across the country with specialties ranging from Jamaican tacos to modern Pakistani street food to elevated vegan dishes must prove their culinary expertise, marketing savvy and selling skills in action-packed challenges to beat their rivals and stay in the race. Los Angeles has long led the food truck movement, and this season’s action takes place right in the center of the industry’s booming business. Kicking off with all nine teams showcasing a dish that defines their business, the race then hits the baseball field to serve Little League players and their families with a visit from LA Dodgers player Mookie Betts. Other challenges include using Chef Antonia Lofaso’s well-known restaurant dishes as inspiration for their own menus, creating social media content to draw crowds and cooking for guest judges Chef Jet Tila, Chef Joe Sasto and last season’s winner, Señoreata’s Evanice Holz. All the action culminates in a head-to-head finale where only one team is awarded a life-changing $50,000 grand prize. The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath premieres with a supersized episode on Sunday, June 18 at 8|7c on Food Network.
“This season’s unique twist really delivers and while you may think the food truck pros have the advantage, the energy and talent of the up-and-coming rookies make for a level playing field – it’s anyone’s race!” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Los Angeles is the perfect backdrop this season, there’s no city more competitive for food trucks and only the strongest will survive.”
The pro teams competing are: Da Bald Guy – Honolulu, Hawaii (James Martin, Missy Rabaino, Ali’i Pukahi); Lisa’s Creperie – Atlanta, Georgia (Lisa Thiffault, Ally Marlow, Miranda Moore); D’Pura Cepa – Miami, Florida (Jose Carnot, Janshanic Santos, Louis Del Rio Rubio) and Paisani – Boston, Massachusetts (Ryan Palmer, Matthew Minichiello, Tommy Southwick). Food truck first-timers are: 2 Girls Jamaican Tacos – Brooklyn, New York (Shelly Flash, Bri Labossiere, Elijah McPhie); 4 Hens Creole Kitchen – St. Louis, Missouri (Brandi Artis, Brittany Artis, Zendrix Berndt-White); Khana – Detroit, Michigan (Maryam Khan, Al Jane, Jake Nielsen); The Block – Indianapolis, Indiana (Terry Anthony, Carl Harris, Crystal Kilgore) and The Easy Vegan – Denver, Colorado (Taylor Herbert, Alexi Mandolini, Matt Heikkila).
In the premiere episode, Tyler welcomes the nine teams to Los Angeles, where the food truck business is booming and cutthroat. With five talented rookie teams who have never owned or operated a food truck and four teams of seasoned pros, this David vs. Goliath battle gives each business the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish themselves in the country’s food truck capital. For the first challenge, the teams must make a jaw-dropping dish that not only defines them as a business – but also demonstrates they are ready to compete at a high culinary level. The teams then hit the pavement to sell and the least successful truck is sent home. High-stakes challenges throughout Los Angeles culminate in the finale on Sunday, July 30 at 8|7c where the two remaining teams go head-to-head and the last truck standing is awarded the $50,000 grand prize.