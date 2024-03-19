Fresh Ube Is Hard To Find in the U.S. – Here’s How You Can Still Cook and Bake With It

You might recognize ube, a yam native to Southeast Asia, from its bright purple hue or its resemblance to a sweet potato. Perhaps you’ve tasted it in a classic Filipino dish like halo halo or a more recent innovation like mochi waffles. Or, you’ve seen it all over your feed. Whether you’ve been eating it your whole life, or curious to try it, here’s what you need to know about cooking and baking with this beloved ingredient, especially when you can’t find it fresh.