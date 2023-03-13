What Is Flexitarianism?

There’s a lot of information on the benefits of eating strictly vegetarian or strictly meat. Upon review of the various studies, it’s safe to say there are pros and cons to both ways of eating. Eating more plant-forward can help with management of some chronic conditions such as elevated lipids. But it’s also important to remember that vitamins like B12, calcium and iron aren’t as readily available from plant-based foods as they are from meat. Eating fully vegetarian does require a little more thoughtfulness in order to make sure your food intake is varied and you’re getting all the nutrients you need.