Kraft Launches Plant-Based ‘NotCheese’ Slices

The slices, which are Kraft Heinz Not Company’s second product and the first that will be distributed nationwide, will come in three varieties — American, Cheddar and Provolone — in 10-slice packs and feature plant-based ingredients including chickpea and coconut oil. Devoid of artificial flavors or dyes, the slices were apparently a big hit when the company tested them out in Cleveland in November 2022. Within eight weeks of hitting store shelves, Kraft NotCheese Slices outsold all other branded plant-based slices.