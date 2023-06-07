Heinz Is Making a Different Sauce Packet Design for Every State

To try for a prize, you can submit and track the state packets you’ve collected by registering for an account on saucemerica.com, logging into your account and uploading photos of your packets on the Saucemerica Hub. Once a state packet photo is verified by Heinz, you’ll see it on your Saucemerica Map. Heinz is giving away more than 1,000 instant-win prizes along the way, and at the end of August, will distribute prizes ranging from $500 to that $100,000 grand prize, based on how many different packets fans collect.