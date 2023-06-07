Recipes
Heinz Is Making a Different Sauce Packet Design for Every State

We can’t wait to collect all of them.

June 07, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Heinz

Photo courtesy of Heinz

Sure, you’ve long had a collection of ketchup, mustard, mayo and other sauce packets floating around your glove box and junk drawer, but this may be the summer you start collecting them for real.

Heinz is kicking off June with the launch of the United States of Saucemerica (a.k.a. “Saucemerica”) Collection, a new, limited-edition batch of 50 condiment packet designs, each inspired by a state in the good old U.S. of A.

Each Saucemerica packet will contain one of seven different Heinz condiment varieties: Heinz Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Real Mayonnaise, Ranch, BBQ Sauce, Tartar Sauce or Simply Ketchup, and feature a design acknowledging a beloved dish from one of the 50 states with which the condiment pairs well.

From the mayonnaise that is enjoyed on Alabama’s Fried Green Tomatoes and Maine’s Lobster Rolls to the ketchup that the Wyoming residents put on their Elk Burgers and Idahoans on their French Fries to the Tartar Sauce, BBQ Sauce and Ranch Dressing that enhance Maryland’s Crab Cakes, Texas’ Brisket and Wisconsin’s Fried Cheese Curds, respectively, Heinz packets honor a condiment pairing for every state.

The packets will roll out nationwide at restaurants, drive-throughs, theme parks, movie theaters, stadiums and other venues through the end of August — and each participating location will receive a mix of state packets, with availability depending on the Heinz condiments offered on their menus.

“From art to coins, stamps and more, collecting culture has become a popular practice with devoted fan bases,” says Devaang Sibal, brand manager for Heinz Away from Home in a press release. “But perhaps the most unexpected collectible is the Heinz packet. An iconic on-the-go staple, Heinz fans everywhere collect packets in their homes, bags and cars, to ensure they are always on hand in case of a condiment conundrum. With the Saucemerica Collection, we are excited to pay homage to this fan behavior with the unique, hometown pride-evoking designs and multiple chances for fans to win prizes.”

Wait, prizes? Yes, to encourage people to collect packets representing as many different states as possible, Heinz is offering those who upload them to saucemerica.com a shot at winning $500,000 worth of prizes, including a grand prize of $100,000.

To try for a prize, you can submit and track the state packets you’ve collected by registering for an account on saucemerica.com, logging into your account and uploading photos of your packets on the Saucemerica Hub. Once a state packet photo is verified by Heinz, you’ll see it on your Saucemerica Map. Heinz is giving away more than 1,000 instant-win prizes along the way, and at the end of August, will distribute prizes ranging from $500 to that $100,000 grand prize, based on how many different packets fans collect.

Heinz says its Saucemerica Collection was inspired by the stories of fans who “always keep condiment packets on hand for ‘sauce-mergencies.’”

After all, you never know when the urgent need for Tartar Sauce will hit …

Related Content:

McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk

Coca-Cola’s Newest Flavor ‘Ultimate’ Tastes Like Leveling Up

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

Next Up

French’s Is Giving Away Free Mustard Dough Doughnuts on August 6, National Mustard Day

Here’s what the curious creation tastes like.

Airy Mayo Mousse May Be a Condiment Game Changer

But it won’t be easy to grab a can.

Heinz Brings Heat to Its Ketchup

Will you be adding Heinz Hot Varieties to your summer cookout condiment collection?

TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves

Established food brand Dave’s Gourmet has partnered with Chef Pii to manufacture the colorful sauce under FDA guidelines and bring it to market.

McDonald’s Offering Big Mac Sauce as an ‘Extra Side’

For the first time, the tangy-sweet sauce is being offered apart from the Big Mac.

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot

Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries are available for only two weeks.

We Never Expected Tajín Pop-Tarts, but We’re Here for It

Here’s how to get your hands on the "flavor-intensifying" kit.

Finally, TRUFF and Hidden Valley Ranch Are Coming Together In A Single Beautiful Bottle

The limited-edition condiment, which includes one of Oprah’s favorite things, is a 'delicate dance of ranch, spice, truffle and a little bit of sweetness.'

Well, There’s Hidden Valley Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream Now

We got an advance taste, and spoiler alert: It tastes better paired with a salty snack.

The 6 Best Soy Sauce Substitutes

Use these six substitutes 1:1 in place of soy sauce.

