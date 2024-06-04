Recipes
Heinz Is Releasing Two Bold New Sauces Just in Time for Summer

But you can only try Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli for a limited time.

June 04, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Heinz

Photo courtesy of Heinz

When so many restaurants have truffle aiolis, srirachas and chili crisps on the table, does plain old ketchup still cut it? We won’t try to answer that contentious question, but the folks at one of the best-known ketchup companies, Heinz, has, in recent years, started thinking outside the red bottle.

Heinz makes dozens of products, of course, but some of its most interesting offerings have come in the form of limited-edition sauces and dips. Take, for example, its lineup of spicy “Hot” ketchups, its mayo-mashups with ketchup and mustard, or last year’s sampling of six extremely limited-run dipping sauces at various chicken chains around the country. That in-restaurant-only drop included flavors like Yuzu Wasabi, Creamy Chimichurri and Brewery Mustard.

After receiving consumer feedback, Heinz is now ready to make two of those enticing-sounding sauces available nationwide at retail locations this summer, just in time for backyard barbecue season.

Starting June 4, you’ll find Heinz Black Garlic Ranch and Heinz Harissa Aioli in condiment aisles around the country. The Black Garlic Ranch is described as “a unique and smooth experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the creaminess of ranch.” Meanwhile, the Harissa Aioli features “a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat.”

“Last summer, social media was buzzing when we tested our limited-edition ‘sauce drops’ in a few key restaurant chains around the country,” Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company, said. “Our feed was filled with comments from fans who loved the sauces, as well as those who were clamoring to get their hands on them. Seeing the irrational love the drops generated – particularly Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli – we knew we had to bring these products to store shelves nationwide so the rest of the country to enjoy them.” Heinz says it plans similar “sauce drops” at restaurants to test out new flavors in the future.

Heinz sent me samples of both sauces to try, and I found the Black Garlic Ranch definitely had notes of rich, savory garlic that were mellowed by the typical creamy tang of ranch, though perhaps less of a garlicky punch than I was expecting. The Harissa Aioli leans a bit more into the bright and fruity spiciness of the harissa, with less of the aioli body I was expecting, but left me with a pleasant lingering heat that wasn’t too overpowering for me to keep taking bites. Heinz says both sauces are perfect for dipping chicken tenders or fries, or topping pizza and burgers, and by my estimation they’d certainly be a more flavorful swap for the usual sauce suspects.

However, if you want to try both of these semi-brand-new sauces, you might have to add a couple of errands to your to-do list. Heinz Black Garlic Ranch will be available exclusively at Walmart, while the Heinz Harissa Aioli will only be found at Target stores. Each 11.5-ounce bottle retails for $3.99 while they last.

