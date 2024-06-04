Heinz Is Releasing Two Bold New Sauces Just in Time for Summer

Heinz sent me samples of both sauces to try, and I found the Black Garlic Ranch definitely had notes of rich, savory garlic that were mellowed by the typical creamy tang of ranch, though perhaps less of a garlicky punch than I was expecting. The Harissa Aioli leans a bit more into the bright and fruity spiciness of the harissa, with less of the aioli body I was expecting, but left me with a pleasant lingering heat that wasn’t too overpowering for me to keep taking bites. Heinz says both sauces are perfect for dipping chicken tenders or fries, or topping pizza and burgers, and by my estimation they’d certainly be a more flavorful swap for the usual sauce suspects.