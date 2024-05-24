The 3 Hors D'oeuvres That Solved Our Biggest Dinner Party Problem

When brainstorming these recipes, I happened to chat with my lovely nanny Julia who’s from Spain. She pointed out that Spaniards are masters of leisurely drinking and eating and that many small tapas dishes are designed to sit out on your bar table. I decided to pull some of these together into a board (because everyone loves a good board). Many of the items on the board are store-bought, except for the pan con tomate, which takes mere minutes to whip up. In researching and developing this spread, I discovered that several specialty stores sell tapas boxes with many of the items I call for already bundled together. They retail for hundreds of dollars. Follow my recipe and source these items yourself – most major retailers sell them – and save yourself tons of money.