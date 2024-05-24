Recipes
Trending Recipes
Katie Lee makes Star Spangled Layer Dip, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen
Star Spangle Layered Dip
Grilled Cajun Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Silken Tofu Banchan
Silken Tofu Banchan
Strawberry Margarita Bites
Sunny Anderson makes her Spicy Sizzling Summer Burgers, as seen on Food Network's The Kitchen Season 21.
Sunny's Sizzling Summer Burger
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead
I Tried the New Pizza Hut Cheeseburger Melt and While It’s Not a Burger, It Has Everything You’d Look for in One
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
Currently Obsessed With...
This Month, You Won’t Have To Pick through Lucky Charms Just for the Marshmallows
How to Make Exactly One Cupcake from a Box of Cake Mix
Shop
What's New
These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now
58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad
Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro
Glasses, coffee cup and craft present box on light background. Happy Father's Day concept. Greeting card. Top view, flat lay
28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts
Contestants Tara Canaday, Vonshia Brown, German Rizzo, Stephanie Rizzo, Nayibe Renaud, Dominick Miller, Austin Granados, Karol Zapata, Chris Jara and Rob Lough, as seen on Summer Baking Championship, Season 2.
5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

The 3 Hors D'oeuvres That Solved Our Biggest Dinner Party Problem

Now when everyone arrives, you’ll be calmly sipping some wine.

By: Heath Goldman

Related To:

Appetizer Recipes for Parties

It’s a tale as old as time: the party starts at 6pm, people trickle in fashionably late, and that cheesy bubbly dip congeals before anyone had time to appreciate its glory. It took a long time to prepare, and you just want to tell everyone: "You should have tasted it right out of the oven! It’s meh now, but I am not a mediocre cook!" This is probably why charcuterie boards are so popular. They look impressive and they wait for everyone. In a recent Food Network editorial meeting, I discovered that I'm not the only party host who has this problem.

What’s needed? Appetizers that taste delicious at room temperature, and won't fall flat after only a few minutes on the buffet. Yes, you could set out chips and dips or crudites. Tasty, popular, but also: been there, done that. You could put out nuts and olives and cheese straws. But no one has ever fought over a bowl of nuts. What we want is an appetizer that’s as sexy as warm doughy puff pastry with the longevity of a stalk of celery. That’s what I told myself when I set out to develop several appetizers that would solve our dinner party conundrum. Behold, my three brainchildren that follow. I love them all equally.

Food Network Kitchen’s Silky Tomato Toasts as seen on Food Network.

FNK_SilkyTomatoToasts_H

Food Network Kitchen’s Silky Tomato Toasts as seen on Food Network.

Photo by: Renee Comet

Renee Comet

Silky Tomato Toasts

Slow-cook canned tomatoes in a bath of olive oil, tomato paste, vinegar and a touch of sugar and you’ll end up with juicy tomato halves that taste like deep, roasted pizza sauce. People go gaga over this appetizer, and a few members of our test kitchen have already incorporated it into their regular entertaining rotations. You can cook the tomatoes hours ahead of time and leave them lounging at room temperature in their olive oily sauce. Or you can make them a day or two in advance and their flavor will marinate and deepen. To serve, spoon them over slabs of seasoned, spiced herby bread. I made this the other day and topped it with confit garlic, too, which was astounding.

Food Network Kitchen’s Pull-Apart Whipped Ricotta Crackers as seen on Food Network.

FNK_PullApartWhippedRicottaCrackers_V2_H

Food Network Kitchen’s Pull-Apart Whipped Ricotta Crackers as seen on Food Network.

Photo by: Renee Comet

Renee Comet

Pull-Apart Whipped Ricotta Crackers

The sky is blue. And when whipped ricotta is on a restaurant menu, people get really, really excited. The funny thing is: it’s so easy to make. You just drain the ricotta and put it in a food processor. Why shouldn’t we eat it at home, too? That’s the rationale behind this appetizer. You whir up some ricotta, pipe it over crackers and garnish it with pretty toppings the way you’d garnish chocolate bark. It’s just as luxurious as a hot cheese dip, but, well, it’s room temperature.

Food Network Kitchen’s Spanish-Inspired Tapas Board as seen on Food Network.

FNK_SpanishInspiredTapasBoard_H

Food Network Kitchen’s Spanish-Inspired Tapas Board as seen on Food Network.

Photo by: Renee Comet

Renee Comet

Spanish-Inspired Tapas Board

When brainstorming these recipes, I happened to chat with my lovely nanny Julia who’s from Spain. She pointed out that Spaniards are masters of leisurely drinking and eating and that many small tapas dishes are designed to sit out on your bar table. I decided to pull some of these together into a board (because everyone loves a good board). Many of the items on the board are store-bought, except for the pan con tomate, which takes mere minutes to whip up. In researching and developing this spread, I discovered that several specialty stores sell tapas boxes with many of the items I call for already bundled together. They retail for hundreds of dollars. Follow my recipe and source these items yourself – most major retailers sell them – and save yourself tons of money.

Related Links:

20 Easy Air Fryer Appetizers

50 Easy Appetizers That Are Perfect for Any Occasion

50 Party-Perfect Dip Recipes Everyone Will Love

Next Up

How to Throw a Dinner Party on a Budget

FN Staffers dish on their favorite ways to be the best host without spending the most.

Everything You Need to Know About Carrie’s Michelin Chef Dinner in “And Just Like That”

A recap of the delicious — and bittersweet — season two finale.

How to Clean Silverware and Remove Tarnish According to a Silversmith

How bad is it to put it in the dishwasher?

How to Make a Salami Rose

How to make the adorable cheeseboard garnish that’s all over social media.

Halwa Tastes Like Sweet Nostalgia

As a child, I used to bite my grandmother’s shoulder until I got a fresh batch of halwa. Now, I prepare it every Diwali.

Top-of-the-Class Graduation Party Ideas

Here are a few tips for throwing an A+ graduation party.

The Best Kitchen Products for Hosting Next-Level Tailgate Parties

From unique spices to a portable grill, these are the home cook's dream tailgating products.

Everything You Need to Throw a March Madness Watch Party

Score big with these must-have eats and themed serveware ideas.

10 Essential Products for Tailgating, According to a Caterer

We've got you covered from pre-kickoff coffee to clean-up.

How to Build a Giant Cheese and Charcuterie Board on a Budget

Yes, you can create one of these beautiful (and delicious!) boards for under $25.

Related Pages